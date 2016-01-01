JamesBrey

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) reported significantly higher Net Asset Value II (NAVII) at its last conference, modestly increasing its dividend. But, of most importance, the business development company ("BDC") discussed the low rates for its non-accruals since management instituted its new model. Exploring further the scenery on a leisurely Sunday afternoon drive might just pleasantly open investors eyes. Former CEO Howard T. Widra, the most recent model appearing in 2016, began a wholesale change in the company's approach, methodically turning the vehicle away from a sunset directly toward a sunrise. The strategy involved investments restricted to the highest quality floating 1st liens coupled with primarily originated MidCap Financial assets finance with a floating debt structure. The debt does create a slight upward bias with higher interest rates.

A few quarters ago, MidCap announced a drastic lowering in the base management fee to 1.75% and a lower incentive fee to 17.5% creating a model, which is one of the lowest in the industry. The fee structure activated in January. Grab the goggles and hat, jump in for the sunny Sunday drive. Watch for High Yield and Low Risk signs; they are prevalent.

Quarterly Results & Achievements

Management announced positive results during the December quarter conference call, including:

$0.43 per share earnings.

A dividend of $0.38, a modest increase over the prior $0.37.

A formal reminder that the new fee structures became effective in January.

A modest decrease in Net Asset Value per share to $15.10.

Sales and repayments for the last of its oil and gas exposure (total assets now less than $1 million).

A 24% reduction in Merx (aircraft leasing) exposure now representing approximately 8% of the total assets.

A lower weighted average net leverage of 5.49 down from 5.52.

A significant increase in the corporate lending yield increasing from 9.6% to 11% from the September to December quarters.

A stable leverage of 1.4.

A few notes are in order. Similar with other BDCs, MidCap experienced negative paper make-to-market losses due to widening spreads. Although increases in spreads decrease asset values, they also and more importantly increase yields creating greater cash returns going forward. The company repurchased zero shares of stock, but noted that if prices continue to lag net asset values that might, could or likely changes.

The Changing Company Model

A brief investment history for MidCap since the major transformation during 2016 (Apollo) is shown in the next slide.

Mid Cap

Notice the drastic change toward 1st lien lending from 14% to 85%. Referring to this change, management added:

"It is also worth noting that today's first lien corporate lending portfolio is not only well-diversified by borrowing industry, but also across five distinct product groups; leverage lending, asset-based lending, lender finance, life science lending and franchise finance." "At the end of December, the weighted average attachment point of our corporate lending portfolio was 0.2 times, which underscores that we are invested in the most senior part of the capital structure for what we refer to as true first lien."

Continuing the company investments in the last quarter averaged a net leverage of 4.8 down from 5.5, the company's average. The higher spread creates an "earnings tailwind" heading into the future. The improvements with investment yields show vividly in the next December quarter presentation slide.

Mid Cap

The total investment income, shown in the 5th line, increased from the very low $50 million to almost $65 million in December.

Marketplace, Results & Reactions

With higher rates and MidCap's high exposure to high quality 1st lien mortgages, the marketplace changed. Management wrote,

"We believe that the increased volatility in the public markets has created more attractive investment opportunities for direct lenders, as more companies turn to the private debt markets. We're seeing wider spreads, lower leverage and tighter documentation across our origination platform and continue to be selective, seeking to finance companies with defensible market share and resilient balance sheets. For example, credit spreads are at least one 100 basis points to 150 basis points higher than last year, across our origination platform."

This next slide, with its timeline being 2022, shows the strength of the increase.

Mid Cap

Adding to the bullish story was a bold management statement about stability and safety. "Total losses on those first lien corporate loans during that period have been approximately $7 million or 12 basis points on a cumulative basis. Our cumulative basis are two basis points annually." This statement followed by this observation reflects strongly upon the real risk for investors engaging in this new model.

We are highlighting this track record because we do not believe the market has fully appreciated how these assets have performed over an extended period of time, and because we believe it may help to inform how our firstly lien corporate lending portfolio should perform going forward.

We strongly agree, especially with the most recent collapse of the stock price into the high 10's.

The Dividend & Future Earnings Story

MidCap modestly increased the dividend, stated above, by a penny to $0.38 per quarter. Adding to future prospects, management wasn't shy about strong possibilities for continued growth. Included in this commentary was the following thoughts:

Lag time between interest rate increases and cash generation within MidCap's performance.

A ballpark estimate for the positive effects with performance increases related to higher interest rates at a rate of $0.06 per year per each 50 basis point increase. (Included below is a slide summarizing this change.)

A gradual, but steady transformation into lower fee-based investments. (In a previous quarterly discussion management stated that this will improve yields by 10%.)

A statement that with the realization of future increases, management will be forced to reevaluate future dividends either as base or special.

The next two slides add details toward interest rate hike affect upon earnings.

Mid Cap

Continuing:

Mid Cap

Some analysts still expect an additional 1% rate interest, which results in $0.13 ($0.03+ per quarter) per year in higher earnings. That alone pushes the 90% rule. Additionally, earnings are expected to increase through natural lags with interest rate increases and steadily from the change in fee rates.

What We See

We suspect that management will shortly find its earning position either pay investors or pay taxes.

In August, our article, Apollo Investment Previews Its New Make (MidCap Financial Investment) And Model (The Tanner Powell), outlined non-paid earnings by quarter.

From the article, "The following table using the last 8 quarters of dividends versus NAVII calculates the possible special dividend size coming later this year or early next year."

Excess Earnings Sept. 20 Dec. 20 March 21 June 21 Sept. 21 Dec. 21 March 22 June 22 NAVII $0.43 $0.43 $0.39 $0.39 $0.33 $0.35 $0.42 $0.37 Dividend $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.32 Difference +$0.07 +$0.07 +$0.03 +$0.03 -$0.03 -$0.01 +$0.06 +$0.05 Click to enlarge

The September/December results equaled $-0.02 and $0.05 respectively. At $0.40 earnings, the 90% threshold equals $0.04 quarterly. During the past 10 quarters, earnings has been above that threshold six times with an average of $0.03, slightly under the $0.04 threshold. With coming quarters set to increase possibly by another $0.03 per quarter from higher Fed rates alone, management will again, be forced into a decision. Continuing, stated above, other earnings increase though likely modest are coming. In our view, at least another two cents per quarter in dividends is coming with earnings reaching above $0.45 per quarter, maybe as high as $0.50. At a $0.40 per quarter dividend, the yield at the most current prices of $11 equals 15%. Either we have missed something very negative or the market, as management noted at the conference call, is totally missing the real value with this model. Our view is the later. We rate this stock a buy. We also suspect that MidCap is back buying shares at these bargain basement prices.

Risks

In our view, the major risk is the markets seemingly complete misunderstanding of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation's value and low risk. Some investors point to the slightly higher leverage at 1.4. A few quarters ago, Howard T. Widra, then CEO, noted that its 1.4 leverage approach with high quality 1st liens was similar or better in risk than other BDCs using a 1.2 leverage model with a mixtures of 1st and 2nds. Management also tends to repurchase significant percentages of stock when prices reflect market misunderstanding. They put their money where their mouth is, so to speak.

Other risks include major market meltdowns from poor economic environment, but again in our view, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation is so mis-priced that entering or adding to one's position seems wise at the current stock price.