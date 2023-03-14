fergregory

In most cases, bank stocks aren't the ideal investment when a recession looms on the horizon. Recessions usually bring higher loan losses and less loan activity. Furthermore, it is common for the Fed to lower interest rates during recessions to spur the economy, and in turn, this leads to less net-interest income (NII) for financial institutions.

However, the current environment is far from the norm. We have a Fed bent on raising interest rates to tame inflation which should lead to greater NII. Add to that the recent banking fiasco that has the market pushing banking stocks markedly lower, and one can argue that this environment provides a prime opportunity.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stands out as one of the best-managed banks. As the fifth largest bank in the nation, it has advantages related to scale. At the same time, it is not large enough to qualify as globally systemic banks (G-SIBs). That means USB dodges some of the onerous regulatory capital requirements placed on its larger competitors.

USB has a history of outperforming, a strong payments system that most banks cannot match, and more than enough backstop for potential credit losses.

Banking Crisis Review: How It May Boost USB

The current banking crisis was spurred by the failure of SVB Financial Group (SIVB). I will give a quick overview of the cause of that failure, as I provided a more in-depth review of the fall of SIVB in a previous article.

SIVB grew in size rapidly. At the end of 2022, the firm had 37,466 deposit customers with over $250,000 in each account. While they represented just over a quarter of all customers, collectively they provided around $157 billion, or 97% of the bank's deposits. Of that sum, less than $10 billion was insured by the FDIC.

A consequence of the surge in growth was that the bank had relatively large deposits in relation to the loans the bank generated. That resulted in SIVB investing big sums in long-term bonds.

As interest rates rose, the value of those holdings fell markedly. The bank reported a $1.8 billion after-tax loss which prompted management to attempt to raise capital. When that initiative failed, there was a run on the bank.

A study by the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) determined that "10 percent of banks have larger unrecognized losses than those at SVB. Nor was SVB the worst capitalized bank, with 10 percent of banks having lower capitalization than SVB. On the other hand, SVB had a disproportional share of uninsured funding: only 1 percent of banks had higher uninsured leverage."

The study concluded there are 186 U.S. banks that are at risk of failure if half of their depositors withdraw their funds.

There is an important takeaway to consider regarding SIVB's collapse and the public response.

One is that customers are moving deposits to larger banks. Bank of America (BAC) reported $15 billion in new deposits over the last few days. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are also seeing higher deposit inflows.

While I haven't seen USB on any list of banks recording an increase in deposits, I did note that Citizens Financial Group (CFG), a bank with a third of the assets of USB, is listed among financial institutions reporting increased positive customer interactions over the last week. Considering that USB is the fifth largest bank in the nation, it is reasonable to assume that it too is benefiting from this trend.

This also comes at a time when many banking customers are opting to keep their deposits in larger banks and ignoring the opportunity to place funds in higher-yielding accounts.

A recent WSJ article noted that in Q3, the five largest banks, which include USB, were offering average interest rates of 0.4%. This stands in sharp contrast to rates as high as 2.14% on deposits offered by competitors.

Pundits attributed the consumers' failure to capitalize on higher rates to a number of causes. Those range from an ignorance of the opportunity, customers being unmotivated or too busy to take the time to shift funds, and the potential loss of a variety of perks that would be lost by switching from one bank to another.

Nonetheless, this adds up to lower costs and higher NII for the top five banks.

Why USB Should Be Safe

As of December 31st, U.S. Bancorp's CET1 capital ratio was 8.4%. Management plans to increase the CET1 ratio to at least 9.0% due to the recent acquisition of Union Bank.

USB's allowance for credit losses in the most recent quarter totaled $7.4 billion, or 1.91% of period-end loans This provides a strong buffer when one considers that adjusted net charge-offs were 0.23% while the pre-pandemic average was approximately 0.50%.

As previously noted, an impetus for the run on SVB Financial Group was that the bank's ratio of uninsured deposits to total deposits was 89.3%. However, U.S. Bancorp's uninsured deposits to total deposits ratio stands at 57.2%. That is more or less in line with that of Truist (TFC) at 54.3%, KeyCorp (KEY) at 59.3%, M&T Bank (MTB) at 52.7%, and 54.5% for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Vivek Juneja, an analyst for J.P. Morgan, highlighted USB's liquidity coverage ratio of 122% as being particularly strong. That metric means the firm has roughly 1/4 more cash than is required to meet 30 days' demand.

I'll add that USB was one of ten banks that contributed $1 billion or more to prop up First Republic (FRC). That action speaks volumes regarding management's assessment of USB's ability to navigate the current crisis.

USB's Manifest Strengths

Perhaps the most notable attribute of U.S. Bancorp is the bank's conservative underwriting culture. During the last banking crisis, the firm's net charge-offs never exceeded 2.5%, and then for one quarter. Meanwhile, a number of the bank's competitors recorded charge-offs of 3% or more that at times drug out over several quarters.

In part, that accounts for the USB's solid efficiency ratio. For the four quarters that constituted FY 2022, USB's efficiency ratio ranged between 57.5% and 63.3%. The bank's efficiency ratio would have been better if not for the recent acquisition of Union Bank (more on that later).

To place that in perspective, during the first six months of 2022, the efficiency ratios for JPMorgan hit 60%, Citigroup's jumped to 66%, Morgan Stanley (MS) was 71%, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported 62%, and Wells Fargo stood at 77%.

An efficiency ratio is a calculation that illustrates a bank's profitability. The lower the number the better. Analysts view an efficiency ratio of 50% to 60% as optimal.

One factor contributing to U.S. Bancorp's solid performance is the bank's payments business which currently accounts for about 30% of revenue. The segment has well over 1 million customers and can process more than 100 currencies in 26 countries. USB is a leader in the payments business in the hotel and airline industries.

The largest contributor to that segment relates to the issuing business, referred to as RPS. With RPS, USB issues credit cards for other financial institutions. USB distributes the RPS products through 1,300 financial institutions. That aspect of the business is unique in that no other large institution operates in that space.

The second largest source of revenue from the payments business is known as the merchant-acquiring business. USB assists merchants in accepting payments via debit and credit cards, ACH and eChecks, as well as other adjacent payment products. The merchant business also provides point-of-sale devices.

The bank's corporate payments business generates 10% of the segment's revenue. The Federal government is the largest customer for this service, and has been a client of the bank for decades. The corporate payments systems also have a strong presence in the aviation, fleet, transportation, and travel industries.

There are two strong positives related to the payments business: one being that USB has reached a scale that translates into virtually no incremental costs for each additional transaction. In turn, this translates into returns on equity in the high teens to low-twenties for this segment.

The second positive is that when interest rates decline, the payments business is largely unaffected. Of course, the flip side of that equation is that USB does not harvest as large a gain from NII when rates are rising.

USB is also benefiting from the bank's efforts to transition customers to digital engagement.

By the end of 2021, 81% of customer transactions were completed online or via the bank's app. Two-thirds of loans were also finalized online, and those metrics have held up to date. Because digital transactions are significantly more cost-efficient, it results in U.S. Bancorp delivering a higher return on assets than most big banks.

The Union Bank Acquisition

Late last year, USB closed its acquisition of Union Bank. The deal brought one million consumer accounts, 190,000 business clients, and 280 new branches in the state of California under U.S. Bancorp's banner. USB will now have the fifth largest deposit share in the state of California.

The move also added $58 billion in loans and $90 billion in deposits.

Cost synergies are estimated at $900 million, and the transaction is forecast to be 8%-9% accretive to EPS when fully phased in.

Earnings should benefit in 2023 from a large amount of noninterest bearing deposits from UB and cost synergies. However, management also expects sizable growth in non-interest income in 2023... We rate U.S. Bancorp Overweight relative to peers as it should benefit more than peers from continued strong consumer spending, which should drive growth in card-related fees. US Bancorp has higher share of revenues from card-related fees. Vivek Juneja, analyst, JPM

Dividend And Valuation

USB's dividend yields 5.83%. The payout ratio stands at 50.67%, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 10.14%.

Management targets long-term earnings distributions of 35%-45% for dividends, 30%-40% for share repurchases, and 15%-35% for reinvestment and acquisitions. However, share repurchases will be halted due to the recent acquisition.

USB currently trades for $34.54 per share. The average one-year price target of 17 analysts is $54.68.

USB has a forward P/E of 8.37x, well below the stock's 5-year average P/E of 12.33x. The bank's 5-year PEG ratio of 1.13x is well below the 5-year average for that metric of 1.88x.

Is USB A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I understand that should we slide into a prolonged recession, bank's revenues would likely experience formidable headwinds. Investors should also keep in mind that the Fed's interest rate hikes have degraded the value of bank assets in government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

On the other hand, as rates rise financial institutions benefit from the increase in NII, and USB has more than sufficient reserves to navigate the potential macroeconomic headwinds. Furthermore, U.S. Bancorp's payments business insulates it to some degree in the event that rates fall.

Investors concerned about the current banking crisis should note proof of the firm's outstanding business model lies in the fact that U.S. Bancorp never reported an unprofitable quarter throughout the 2007/2008 subprime mortgage crisis Additionally, USB has consistently posted returns on equity well above peers and its own cost of equity for over a decade.

I readily acknowledge that the sell-off in banks could continue. However, I long ago learned that I cannot predict when the market or individual stocks will soar, swoon, or remain range bound.

What I can determine is when stocks are selling for historically low valuations, and that is true for USB today. Add to that the stock's current yield of 5.83%, which far exceeds the maximum yield for any year since at least 2013 (the four-year average dividend yield for USB is 3.50%).

Let me add that today Baird analyst David George, upon upgrading USB to outperform stated the selloff provides "a rare opportunity to take a position in this high-quality regional bank with little to no downside and ~50% upside over time."

Recently in a note to clients, Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw characterized the swoon in financial stocks as "an overreaction to fears of a potential bank run, as the space is well-capitalized. Banks have significant sources of additional liquidity, so we view the challenges from rates more as an earnings impact and not as an existential crisis, and do not think depositors should lose confidence."

Morgan Stanley, analyst Manan Gosalia concurred with Shaw's assessment and stated, "We want to be very clear here... we do not believe there is a liquidity crunch facing the banking industry, and most banks in our coverage have ample access to liquidity."

I cannot predict where the stock will bottom, but I view the shares as trading at a bargain. Therefore, I rate USB as a Strong Buy.

I held a small position in USB prior to the banking crisis, and I've increased my investment in USB markedly over the last few days.