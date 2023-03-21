Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2023 12:43 PM ETSanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.46K Followers

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Callon Nichols - Director, Investor Relations

Ron Nixon - Chairman

Zachary Fleming - Chief Executive Officer

Mike McNeil - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald

Ian Cassel - IFCM

Chris Plahm - Tall Pines Capital

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Sanara MedTech Incorporated Fourth Quarter and 2022 Full Year Results and Business Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen -only mode and a question -and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to your host Mr. Callon Nichols. You may begin.

Callon Nichols

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Sanara MedTech's earnings conference call for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2022. We issued our earnings release yesterday afternoon. And I would also like to highlight that we have posted today's deck on the Investor Relations page of our website. This supplemental deck as well as a copy of the earnings release and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2022 are available on this page.

We will reference this information in our remarks today. We expect today's prepared comments from Ron Nixon, Executive Chairman; Zach Fleming, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike McNeil, Chief financial Officer, to last approximately 15 minutes to allow time for Q&A.

Certain statements in this conference call and in our press release and in our supplemental deck, include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information about the risks and uncertainties involving forward-looking statements and factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected or implied by forward-looking statements, please see our most

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.