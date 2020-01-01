Tesla Might Be A Bargain But Could Get Cheaper

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
392 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. deserves a look even from conservative value investors.
  • After fantastic execution from mid 2020 to present, Tesla is profitable on growing revenue.
  • Ongoing market volatility, inflationary pressures, and a possible recession may provide buying opportunities at new lows.
  • Based on a straightforward comparable peer valuation, I recommend bargain hunters stay on the sidelines and wait for new Tesla lows below $100.

I"m a smart little girl

PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

My Approach to Tesla

I am generally a conservative value investor, perhaps to a fault. I was without conviction as Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reached ever-higher peaks from mid 2020 to late 2021. Over that period, I never held Tesla directly and

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
392 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.