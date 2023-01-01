MGC: Vanguard's Cost-Efficient ETF For Mega-Cap Blue-Chip Exposure

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.95K Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has an expense ratio of only 0.07%. As such, it's a great way for investors to gain diversified exposure to America's largest blue-chip companies.
  • The MGC ETF has a 10-year average annual return of 12.3% and with $3.7 billion in assets is a very liquid fund.
  • This ETF is currently most highly exposed to the technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary sectors.
  • Top holdings include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, Nvidia, Google, and Berkshire Hathaway.

Blue Chips Stock

Nerthuz/iStock via Getty Images

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is a very cost-efficient (0.07% fee) way for investors to gain well-diversified exposure to America's biggest, best, and cash-rich blue-chip companies. This fund's strong long-term performance track record (10-year average annual returns of 12.3%) indicate it could

MGC ETF Top-10 Holdings

Vanguard

Chart
Data by YCharts

Tesla Q4 FY22 Operational Performance

Tesla

MGC ETF Portfolio Exposure

Vanguard

MCG ETF Performance

Vanguard

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.95K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX, DIA, GOOG, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.