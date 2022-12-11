Henrik Sorensen

Investment Overview - Layoffs Highlight Underlying Issues Troubling Big Pharma Valuations

When I last wrote about the US "Big Pharma" concern Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) for Seeking Alpha just over one month ago I gave the company a bullish rating, noting that shares were trading at a ~23% discount to recent highs of >$285.

This week Amgen has been making headlines for not necessarily the best of reasons from a shareholder's perspective - in January Reuters reported that the company announced that it had let go 300 US employees, which represents ~1.24% of its total workforce of ~25.2k globally. This week, the company has announced it will make another ~450 staff redundant.

That means that >3% of Amgen's entire staff have departed so far in 2023 - and it's only March! The company has blamed "intensifying pressure on drug prices and high levels of inflation" for the redundancies.

Although these are valid reasons for a pharma to want to streamline its operations, it will doubtless set bearish tongues wagging about the state of Amgen and the rest of the US pharma industry. Should investors be panicking?

There's no question that after the US pharma industry was subjected to significantly less domestic and international pressure over drug pricing in the aftermath of the pandemic, the barometer is beginning to rise again.

Countries across Europe are demanding double-digit percentage discounts on drugs while within the US pharmaceuticals are once again facing bipartisan pressure to cut, not raise, their drug prices, as data shows Americans pay on average 2.5 times the global average for their medications.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed in August last year, the US government will have input on Medicare Part D to retain drug pricing negotiations. Pharmaceuticals have responded by informing governments that they will have no choice but to slash R&D spending and cut the number of staff they employ.

These measures are necessary not only thanks to drug price pressures, but as a result of rising inflation rates making developing, manufacturing and distributing drugs significantly more expensive, and meaning that consumers worldwide have less spending power - research that shown that the average annual peak sales per drug has fallen to ~$500m and has been in long-term decline.

No other pharma has acted quite as quickly as Amgen, but the California,-based pharma - a relatively young company, having been founded in 1980 under the name Applied Molecular Genetics, provides a useful bellwether for the industry as a whole.

Why Amgen and The "Big 8" US Pharmas Can Still Thrive Long Term

Investment fundamentals of "Big 8" US Pharma compared (data collected from TradingView, Google Finance)

The table above provides some fundamental data concerning what I tend to refer to as the "Big 8" US pharmas. In order of market cap valuation, that's Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Merck & Co (MRK), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Amgen (AMGN), and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

As we can see above, over the past three years the average return of the "Big 8" has been an impressive 61%, roughly matching the S&P 500 over the same period. Eli Lilly has led the way, posting gains of 169%, whilst Amgen has returned a creditable 22%.

Over the past year however the average return has been just 3%, and across the past three months every member of the "Big 8" has seen its share price fall in value - by 13% in Amgen's case, which is the worst of all bar Pfizer, the hardest hit by declines in COVID-related drug sales.

That reflects the uncertainty the market is expressing around the future of big pharma - but the remainder of the table tells a different story. On average, the "Big 8" generate $55bn of revenues per annum, and every Pharma generates a healthy profit margin >13.5%.

The average price to sales ratio is 4.75x, and average price to earnings ratio (based on 2022 performance) is 23x. Every pharma pays a dividend - average of 3.3% - and every pharma is cash rich, holding an average of >$30bn in cash. Some pharmas - most notably Amgen - have a high debt to equity ratio, but debt is investment grade across the board.

In summary, a quick health check on the state of the big pharma industry in the US reveals what a robust sector this is, and how decently it has been performing for investors over the longer term. It will take much more than high inflation and a cap on drug price hikes to derail this sector. For dividends and profitability I am not sure there is a better sector to be invested in.

Amgen As Case Study - Why Pharma's Succeed

The pharmaceutical industry is unique in terms of the products it provides, which are indispensable by comparison with almost any other industry. But making more and better drugs is a capital intensive business.

Drugs cost ~$2.3bn to develop from target identification through preclinical, clinical Phase 1, 2 and 3 and then through to approval - and only ~1 in 5 drugs make it from Phase 1 clinical testing through to commercialisation.

To succeed commercially, drug makers need to know that their drugs will repay the billions spent on R&D, but often their patent exclusivity lasts for around a decade before generic drug manufacturers are able to copy the recipe and release cheaper versions of pharma's drugs.

Every drugmaker is therefore reliant not only on the drugs on sale, but also the drugs developing to drive valuations and share price and reward shareholders. The companies need to generate billions in cash flow to pay dividends and put cash aside for R&D.

Amgen current product pipeline revenue forecasts (my table and assumptions )

In the above table I have collated all of the products Amgen currently sells. I have collated historical sales data from 2020, and recorded - as of YE22 - what percentage of all Amgen revenues each drug accounts for, and its year-on-year growth - 2021 - 2022.

After that, I have researched Amgen management, and independent analysts peak sales expectations for each drug and used them to provide forward sales forecasting to 2030. Where any drug loses patent protection, I have highlighted each subsequent year's cell in yellow.

I also provided a column showing product by percentage of revenues as of 2030, and a Compound annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") measuring growth or fall in each product's sales.

I cannot guarantee the accuracy of these forecasts, but as an exercise in establishing what Amgen revenues are likely to look like at the end of the decade, and how that will impact it's valuation, I believe the data can be useful as it reflects the market's expectation of the company.

First I will discuss the opportunities in the current product portfolio, then I will consider the company's development pipeline, and finally the assets it has acquired after its $28bn takeover of Horizon Therapeutics.

Amongst the key products, we can immediately see that some of Amgen's best sellers are facing patent expiration / loss of exclusivity ("LOE"). Enbrel and Prolia, for example, earned ~30% of all Amgen revenues in FY22 - by 2030, I estimate they will account for ~7%.

Normally, a product losing patent protection would see revenues decline at ~20 - 25% per annum, but Amgen management believes the product's wide reimbursement coverage and established safety and efficacy profile - being a TNF inhibitor, it has the same mechanism of action as AbbVie's all-time best selling Humira - as such I have reduced the products' revenue by the same amount it declined in 2022 in each subsequent year - ~7%.

Revenues of Otezla, Xgeva, Nplate and Aranesp I expect to decline significantly as shown above - Amgen had nine blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) selling drugs in this division in 2022, but by 2030 I expect that number to have fallen to five.

There are bright spots however - Repatha has outperformed its rival PCSK9 protein inhibitor, Regeneron's (REGN) Praluent, and therefore can come close to fulfilling analysts initial $3bn peak sales target, while KYPROLIS had record quarterly sales in Q422 and may also eventually fulfil analysts' expectations for close to $3bn in peak sales.

Turning to other products, this division is bursting at the seams with promising assets. Cancer drugs Vectibix and Blincyto both appear to make a strong case for blockbuster sales, as does the Humira biosimilar Amgevita - the only biosimilar to date permitted to enter the market, although it will soon be joined by countless others.

Aimovig could be a hidden gem in migraine treatment and the KRAS mutation targeting Lumakras has been one of Amgen's most hyped drugs in recent years. This was the first KRAS targeting drug ever approved, and KRAS is expressed in a large number of solid tumors, besides lung cancer.

There are still question marks over the drugs' efficacy, and initial sales have been slightly disappointing, but the drug remains likely to drive sales in the billions and a target of $1.5bn by 2030 may be too low, given that lung is the largest market in oncology.

Tezspire in asthma and Tavneos - a drug Amgen acquired from Chemocentryx after buying the company out for $3.7bn - look likely future blockbusters.

Amgen's Fruitful Pipeline

My estimates suggest that Amgen's current marketed products could still be contributing >$23bn of revenues in 2030, which is great news for investors and a testament to management's ability to manage patent expiries by introducing new drugs with blockbuster potential - as many as nine by my estimation, and we have not considered any pipeline assets as yet!

Amgen pipeline revenue projections (my table and assumptions )

As shown above, there are reasons to be optimistic - in my view - that Amgen could target revenues >$40bn by 2030, with the introduction of another five blockbuster selling assets.

Olpasiran in heart disease is potentially the closest to approval and its ability to treat patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels opens up a >60m patients market and a bona fide blockbuster sales opportunity.

AMG-133 is a potential rival to two of the most hyped drugs in history - Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide - one approved and one close to approval in weight loss. As I stated in my last note:

AMG-133 has a slightly different mechanism of action to the other two drugs, being a GLP-1R agonist that also antagonises glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor ("GIPR")

The drug has demonstrated a 14.5% reduction in body weight at day 85 following three monthly subcutaneous injections, and will shortly enter a Phase 2 study. Of all Amgen's pipeline assets, this may be the one to keep a close eye on. I have assigned AMG-133 peak sales of ~$5bn by 2030.

I have selected three assets from the remainder of Amgen's pipeline that reflect the company's focus on oncology and autoimmune - very good choices from a commercial perspective, and areas of clear unmet need, especially oncology. Rocatinlimab is undergoing Phase 3 studies, Rozibafusp alfa a Phase 2b, whilst bemarituzuamb - acquired as part of Amgen's ~$2bn acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics - has been a long time in development but is now progressing through a Phase 3 in gastric cancer.

Finally, let's consider the Horizon acquisition, which looks a good deal at least in terms of revenue generation, compared with e.g. Pfizer's ~$43bn acquisition of Seagen, given Horizon drove >$1.5bn more in revenues last year than Seagen did.

Horizon is a more commercially focused company where Seagen may have the more impressive R&D capabilities, but arguably that's exactly what Amgen needs as key assets lose patent protection and inflation squeezes revenue and margins.

I forecast Tepezza can reach its target $4bn per annum of sales, and Krystexxa $1.75bn, with Uplizna growing fast, and two more autoimmune therapies - Daxdilimab and Dazodalibep - providing support in key anti-inflammatory markets valued >$40bn in total addressable market. Since Amgen won't complete its takeover of Horizon until mid-year, I have reduced its drugs contribution to total revenues in 2023 by half.

Calculating a Target Share Price

Amgen forecast income statement (my table and assumptions)

Above I have created an income statement model and plugged in my forecast revenues to 2030. Normally in models such as these I gradually reduce operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues for an optimistic forecast, but given prevailing economic conditions and reflecting the fact that drug makers may no longer be able to increase prices of key drugs ahead of inflation, in this model I am reducing them, from 64% in 2023, to 69% in 2030.

Amgen price target using discounted cash flow analysis (my table and assumptions)

Finally I can present my discounted cash flow based on all of the above. Amgen has traditionally strong cash flow, and as revenues increase so cash flow will increase, by a substantial amount, even if not quite proportionately.

I'm using a calculated weighted average cost of capital of 10%, which is standard for all of my "Big 8" US pharma share price target calculations. I am setting the expected market return high at 16%.

In the end, using a standard DCF calculation my share price target is $288, and using an EBITDA multiple method it is $349, giving me an average of $318.3, which represents a premium of >35% to current traded price.

Conclusion - Layoffs - So Often A Red Flag - Shouldn't Derail Amgen. I Expect Pharma to Recapture 2022 Highs Of >$290 Per Share

It's never usually a good sign to see a company making layoffs, and to shed >3% of its global workforce is a significant move for a company to take.

In the past I have highlighted Amgen's debt as a potential stumbling block for the company - Amgen's total liabilities currently stand at $61.4bn.

These two red flags are not as problematic as they may seem. The layoff may be a premeditated first move in the pharma industry's first move in response to pressure on drug prices - it's a sign the government won't want to see and could lead to compromise over drug pricing. It's also a potentially sensible move in light of rising interest rates - although unfortunate for staff.

Amgen debt leverage (Amgen Q4 Earnings presentation)

In terms of debt, the way Amgen frames it, looking only at long-term debt, the leverage is actually manageable at 3.2x EBITDA and could even be paid off by the end of the decade, given the company's excellent cash flow generation, which ought not to be too badly impacted by adverse market conditions thanks to the exceptional strength of the company's new products and pipeline.

With these two red flags manageable, if threatening, the outlook for Amgen remains - as I hope to suggested shown in this post - exceptionally positive, and as such, the recent fall in the share price represents a strong buying opportunity.

In summary, although there are many assumptions in my revenue forecasts and DCF analysis, I do believe that a price target of >$300 is a realistic one for Amgen, which has made smart acquisitions, developed strong drugs, and generates great cash flow - the recipe for a successful "Big 8" US pharma.