'Not QE' Puts Fed Between A 'Rock And A Hard Place'

Mar. 21, 2023 2:38 PM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS2 Comments
Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Groups

Summary

  • “QE” or “Quantitative Easing” has been the bull’s “siren song” of the last decade, but will “Not QE” be the same?
  • While the BTFP facility is technically “Not QE,” it does reverse the Fed’s efforts to reduce financial liquidity.
  • With inflation running at the highest levels since the '80s, the Fed risks creating another inflationary and interest rate spike if they focus on financial stability.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

“QE” or “Quantitative Easing” has been the bull’s “siren song” of the last decade, but will “Not QE” be the same?

Last week, amid a rash of bank insolvencies, government agencies took action to stem a potential banking crisis. The

total borrowing of depository institutions from the Federal Reserve

Fed funds vs. bank reserve balances

Fed balance sheet vs. S&P 500 index

cumulative growth of Fed balance sheet vs. S&P 500 2009-present

Fed balance sheet

The Federal Reserve and financial crisis

Fed balance sheet vs. inflation

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
29.84K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.