monday.com: Guidance Will Be Revised Upward

Mar. 21, 2023 2:40 PM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Groups

Summary

  • monday.com has been a very choppy stock of late. But share price choppiness aside, the business has solid momentum to its back.
  • I lay out the case of why I believe that monday.com could revise its full-year revenue target upwards, to the delight of investors.
  • I believe that it's possible that monday.com will end 2023 very close to non-GAAP breakeven.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Woman working from home on laptop while son uses smartphone

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) appears to have found steady footing of late, with its share price up substantially from the November lows.

Here, I lay out some bearish aspects that investors should be mindful of. Nevertheless, I explain

Chart
Data by YCharts

MNDY revenue growth rates

MNDY revenue growth rates

SA Premium

SA Premium

SA Premium

SA Premium

MNDY Q4 shareholder letter

MNDY Q4 shareholder letter

Chart
Data by YCharts

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
41.18K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.