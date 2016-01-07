EWZ: Brazilian Economy May Offer Hedge Against U.S. And European Risks

Mar. 21, 2023 2:43 PM ETiShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ)1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.72K Followers

Summary

  • Foreign equity ETFs offer a potential hedge against US currency risk associated with a dovish Federal Reserve pivot.
  • While Brazil's economy and stock market have been hampered in recent years, its outlook is improved due to rising commodity prices.
  • EWZ may soon benefit from a rise in the Brazilian Real due to the country's vastly higher real interest rate and only bank reserves.
  • EWZ has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of just 4.5X, making it extremely cheap compared to US stocks, which arguably have more economic risks today.
  • A global economic recession could hamper EWZ's value, but potential US currency deprecation may sufficiently offset that risk and cause EWZ to appreciate.

image of Brazilian money banknotes and coins sheets with financial market chart

Edson Souza/iStock via Getty Images

Financial markets in the US and Europe face growing turmoil as the western banking system undergoes its most significant challenge since 2008. As discussed in "BIL: Stop Giving Banks Your Interest," US investors have

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.72K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EWZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.