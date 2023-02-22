Microsoft's ChatGPT Ended Zoom Video's Growth Ambitions

Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft unveiled Copilot and it's a potential game-changer.
  • Zoom is guiding to flat revenues while R&D spending is skyrocketing.
  • Unfortunately for Zoom, Microsoft isn't the only competitor rolling out enterprise collaboration tools.

Over-the-shoulder view unrecognizable male college student attending online class

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Microsoft (MSFT) is integrating AI features at the speed of a nimble startup despite being one of the oldest tech companies on the planet. Last week the company announced Microsoft 365 Copilot, an implementation

Microsoft Copilot Example

Microsoft

Zoom Q4 and FY 2022 Revenue

Zoom Video Q4 Press Release

Zoom Video Revenue Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Zoom Video EPS Estimates

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.28K Followers
Host of The Investor Channel on YouTube. Husband and father of 2. I started investing in 1997. Twice a week you can catch me teaching Finance & Economics to middle school kids.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.