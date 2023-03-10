U.S. Recession Probability Shoots Over 50% On Way To 60%

Summary

  • Six weeks ago, a recession forecasting model developed by a U.S. Federal Reserve analyst predicted the probability of recession in the U.S. would soon rise above 50%.
  • Assuming the Fed follows through on hiking the Federal Funds Rate by another 0.25% tomorrow, the probability of an "official" recession will continue rising.
  • The particular recession forecast model we're tracking is really trying to predict what range of months will contain the month the NBER's analysts will one day say the U.S. business cycle hit its peak of expansion following 2020's Coronavirus Pandemic Recession before turning south.

Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren

A lot has happened during the last six weeks.

Rising interest rates. The second and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history. Technology industry layoffs.

Before all this happened, six weeks ago, a recession forecasting model developed by a U.S. Federal

U.S. Recession Probability Track, 20 January 2021 through 17 March 2023

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

