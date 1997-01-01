NAPA74/iStock via Getty Images

By Levi at StockWaves, produced with Avi Gilburt

Now that we are seeing the pullback anticipated in our prior postings, it's time to project where this may complete and how the next leg up may take form. This is an in-depth update, but I promise, it's worth the entire read.

First, a quick detour…

Members Sound Off

We receive feedback, sometimes in frank and instant fashion, from members in our trading room. It's part of what makes the community created there so inviting and engaging.

We regularly cover and update dozens of energy companies for our members, both from the fundamental and the technical vantage point. This piece is meant to share some of the highlights from that coverage and to update the fundamental view with Lyn Alden. Without further ado, let's dive in.

The Fundamental View With Lyn Alden

"Oil prices sold off with the bank contagion, but I don't think this is warranted. The market is pricing in a greater probability of a U.S. recession, which is fair, but global demand remains strong. I remain bullish on oil prices with a 3-5 year view, and bullish on oil producers with low decline rates. The Canadian oil sands majors, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) and Suncor (SU), continue to be my favorite, but more aggressive investors will of course prefer smaller companies instead." Fast Graphs "Over the past year, the United States drew down its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and China placed itself in a serious economic lockdown. Going forward, the United States is no longer drawing down its reserves, and China is gradually re-opening. And currently, global oil production is basically flat. With higher costs of capital, moderately low oil prices, and the possibility of windfall taxes on any major profits, many companies don't see it as a good risk/reward decision to drill aggressively. In many cases, they're just maintaining their current production, paying dividends, buying back shares, and paying down debts. Meanwhile, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) grinds along, paying 7%-plus yields with record-high distribution coverage and a quarter-century of consecutive annual distribution growth." Fast Graphs "Keep in mind that businesses like EPD have the complete opposite situation of this banking problem. Banks are underwater on long-duration (but creditworthy) securities and loans that they hold on the asset side of their books. EPD, on the other hand, locked in low interest rates on its liability side for an average duration of 20 years."

Let's Talk Technicals

It was indeed the technicals that pointed us to anticipate this pullback in energy. By way of a brief review, why did we continue to press the view that price would in fact decline? One of the foundational tenets of Elliott Wave theory and Fibonacci Pinball is that when we see a corrective move begin with 5 waves down, it is typically only the beginning of said correction. This is usually followed by a 3 wave bounce and then finishes with another 5 wave move down.

The low struck into July of last year was a clear 5 waves down from the high made just one month earlier. Note thereafter the 3 waves up that forms the 'B' wave of a larger [4]th wave correction. We are currently in the 'C' wave of that [4]th.

Below are some other chart updates that show how they also may complete this current corrective structure.

Here is an interesting update to the Exxon Mobil (XOM) chart:

This one took its sweet time in finding a swing high. There are a few possible paths, as you can see. How will we differentiate and then choose which path is the most likely? Again, a key foundational tenet from Elliott Wave lights the way.

At the next low struck, if we see a clear 5 wave advance then XOM is likely following the Orange path shown here. Should the bounce be corrective in structure, then it is likely following the White path illustrated and this one will be late to finish its corrective structure in relation to the rest of the sector.

Risks

It's plausible that demand may continue to be even weaker than anticipated and prices sink lower than projected here. Also, geo-political uncertainty can throw periodic curveballs into the mix. We will continue to use specific price levels to tell us when to shift our stance.

If we look to the Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) chart as a barometer in the near term, should we see a move above the $82 - $84 region, it would suggest that this corrective move may be completing sooner rather than later. All of the charts that we have shared here, as well as the many others we cover, are updated on a daily and even intraday basis in our StockWaves room.

Why Does This Work?

Some may look askance at Elliott Wave theory. Others have had, shall we say, rather unpleasant experiences with the implementation of the theory. It was this exact type of experience that impelled Avi Gilburt to start ElliotWaveTrader.net. So, yes, it happens, unfortunately. But that is not proof-positive that this methodology does not work.

We would offer to the readership that if you take an honest examination of how we implement and practice Elliott Wave theory on a daily basis, it may just change your current view. Allow me to leave you with these thoughts and studies on what truly moves markets.

Avi has published various articles regarding in-depth studies on what pushes and pulls price. Here are a few market studies and observations from that research.

Bernard Baruch, an exceptionally successful American financier and stock market speculator who lived between 1870 -1965, identified the following long ago:

"All economic movements, by their very nature, are motivated by crowd psychology. Without due recognition of crowd-thinking ... our theories of economics leave much to be desired. ... It has always seemed to me that the periodic madness which afflict mankind must reflect some deeply rooted trait in human nature - a trait akin to the force that motivates the migration of birds or the rush of lemmings to the sea ... It is a force wholly impalpable ... yet, knowledge of it is necessary to right judgments on passing events."

During his tenure, and in several hearings in front of the Joint Economic Committee, Mr. Greenspan noted that the idea that the Fed can prevent recessions is a "puzzling notion." Rather, he postulated that the stock market is driven by human psychology and waves of optimism and pessimism.

Social experiments have actually been conducted which resulted in price patterns that mirror those found in the stock market. In 1997, the Europhysics Letters published a study conducted by Caldarelli, Marsili and Zhang, in which subjects simulated trading currencies, however, there were no exogenous factors that were involved in potentially affecting the trading pattern. Their specific goal was to observe financial market psychology "in the absence of external factors."

One of the noted findings was that the trading behavior of the participants were "very similar to that observed in the real economy, wherein the price distributions were based on Phi, [.618]."

Their ultimate conclusion would surprise the most avid trader today:

"In spite of the simplicity of our model and of the strategies of the single participants, and the outright exclusion of economic external factors, we find a market which behaves surprisingly realistically. These results suggest that a stock market can be considered as a self-organized critical system: The system reaches dynamically an equilibrium state characterized by fluctuations of any size, without the need of any parameter fine tuning or external driving."

What Does This Mean For You?

Note this concluding comment from Avi in the above referenced piece:

"Many investors/traders, until now, view this issue as another form of the 'chicken or the egg' argument. Most even believe that the market is driven by the news. However, in truth, when you take an honest look at the facts, you should come to one conclusion: Social mood is what drives markets and not the news. In fact, it is negative social mood that usually is the cause of negative events later reported in the news. Furthermore, since the best barometer of social mood is the stock market, when we see the market action suggesting negative social mood, we should actually expect negative news, and vice versa. R.N. Elliott, in his 1946 publication of Nature's Law, probably puts it best when he said 'At best, news is the tardy recognition of forces that have already been at work for some time and is startling only to those unaware of the trend.'"

Dear Reader: It was the structure of price that pointed to this current pullback. And it will be the same structure that points to its conclusion. Once this 4th wave completes we will see a new rally phase unfold that likely takes the energy sector much higher than many will project. But, we'll leave that for a future piece.

I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that we provide our perspective by ranking probabilistic market movements based upon the structure of the market price action. And if we maintain a certain primary perspective as to how the market will move next, and the market breaks that pattern, it clearly tells us that we were wrong in our initial assessment. But here's the most important part of the analysis: We also provide you with an alternative perspective at the same time we provide you with our primary expectation, and let you know when to adopt that alternative perspective before it happens.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.