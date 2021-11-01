SCHD: Your Complete Guide To The March 2023 Index Reconstitution

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF's Index underwent its annual reconstitution at business close Friday. A total of 25 companies were added, namely AbbVie and Chevron, while IBM was the most prominent deletion.
  • The composition changed, but the overall fundamentals are on solid footing. Investors can expect a 3.77% net yield, and SCHD's latest additions have impressive free cash flow metrics.
  • Key metrics like valuation and profitability remain attractive features. SCHD trades at 15x forward earnings and has an impressive 9.53/10 Profitability Score.
  • These and other metrics are evaluated at the company and industry levels for SCHD pre- and post-reconstitution. Back-tested results for the current portfolio are also provided.
  • Look for the downloadable Excel spreadsheet link under the five key takeaways section. Use it to compare SCHD and SPY on nearly 70 fundamental and technical metrics.
  Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios.

A businessman controlling a futuristic display with a Change concept on it.

Duncan_Andison

Investment Thesis

The Index tracking the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) underwent its annual reconstitution effective Monday, resulting in 25 substitutions summarized by company, industry, and sector in the following article. Overall, the changes weren't too impactful, and the 100-stock portfolio is full

Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index Methodology - SCHD

S&P Dow Jones Indices

SCHD Tracking Error

Schwab

SCHD Top Ten Holdings

Schwab

SCHD Sector Exposure Changes

The Sunday Investor

SCHD Additions: March 2023

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHD Deletions: March 2023

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHD Backtested Results: March 2023 Portfolio

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHD Backtested Results: Annual Returns, March 2023 Portfolio

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHD Dividend Income - March 2023 Portfolio

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHD Fundamentals By Company - Index Reconstitution/Rebalancing Results - March 2023

The Sunday Investor

SCHD Earnings Surprise Monitor - March 2023 Portfolio

The Sunday Investor

SCHD Snapshot By Industry

The Sunday Investor

This article was written by

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Comments (27)

