Duncan_Andison

Investment Thesis

The Index tracking the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) underwent its annual reconstitution effective Monday, resulting in 25 substitutions summarized by company, industry, and sector in the following article. Overall, the changes weren't too impactful, and the 100-stock portfolio is full of high-quality, highly-profitable names like PepsiCo (PEP), Coca-Cola (KO), and now AbbVie (ABBV), United Parcel Service (UPS), and Chevron (CVX), the three additions most likely to grab your attention.

Unlike other high-dividend ETFs, SCHD's key changes had more to do with fundamental metrics like free cash flow and less with price changes that impact yield. Still, I want to highlight how SCHD now has weak earnings momentum compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), and the previous version of itself. Therefore, I don't see a reason to rush to buy SCHD now, and I hope you enjoy this objective review of this top-performing dividend growth fund.

SCHD Overview

Strategy Discussion

SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S Dividend 100 Index, selecting 100 U.S. securities, excluding REITs, that initially pass the following screens:

minimum ten consecutive years of dividend payments

minimum $500 million float-adjusted market capitalization

minimum $2 million three-month average daily trading volume.

The entire selection universe is ranked by indicated dividend yield, with only the top 50% proceeding to the next step. This crucial initial screen is why you'll likely never see mega-caps Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) qualify. Their yields are too low, and SCHD can complement broad-based funds like SPY. According to the ETF Research Center, the two ETFs have an approximate 11% overlap by weight.

After the yield screen, the remaining securities are ranked by four fundamentals-based characteristics, as noted in the methodology document.

S&P Dow Jones Indices

The five-year dividend growth formula differs from Seeking Alpha and other third-party websites. In this case, the dividend rates are smoothed over five years, limiting the impact of any significant one-year dividend increase. Either method is acceptable, but this speaks to the Index's focus on steady dividend growth rather than only one or two years of substantial growth.

The four rankings are equal-weighted to create a composite score, with the top 100 qualifying, subject to the following buffer rules:

current constituents remain as long as they rank within the top 200

others are added based on their rankings until the count reaches 100

yield is the tiebreaker in case two non-constituents have identical scores.

The reference date is the last business day of December, except for the IAD (indicated annual dividend) screen, whose reference date is the final business day of February. These reference dates are important, especially given our knowledge of the current regional banking crisis. The timing means the reconstitution didn't consider the market's reaction, precisely what many investors prefer with rules-based passive ETFs. That said, high exposure to the industry was never a significant issue in the first place. SCHD held 6.32% of its assets in 22 regional banks in my January review, 5.21% on Friday, and 3.84% today.

The Index is weighted quarterly based on float-adjusted market capitalization. Individual security weights are capped at 4%, while GICS sector weights are capped at 25%. Furthermore, the sum of stocks with weights greater than 4.7% can't exceed 22%. Finally, I want to address some concerns I've read in the comments section of other articles regarding SCHD's investment advisors' ability to intervene in the selection process. These concerns stem from the following prospectus disclosure, standard language for most ETFs.

It is the fund's policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in these stocks. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund generally will seek to replicate the performance of the index by giving the same weight to a given stock as the index does. However, when the investment adviser believes it is appropriate to do so, such as to avoid purchasing odd-lots (i.e., purchasing less than the usual number of shares traded for a security), for tax considerations, or to address liquidity considerations with respect to a stock, the investment adviser may cause the fund's weighting of a stock to be more or less than the index's weighting of the stock.

90% of the net assets must be invested in assets matching the Index, except under unusual circumstances (tax and liquidity considerations). It's the remaining 10% that's the source of speculation. However, examining SCHD's cumulative and annualized returns, both at market price and net asset value, compared to the Index returns, indicates that's not true. Over the last ten years, SCHD's NAV gained an annualized 12.72% compared to 12.83% for the Index. Most of that difference is fees, consistent across all periods presented. If SCHD's advisors regularly intervene, which is highly doubtful, they've done so in a way that has yet to impact returns.

Schwab

Top Ten Holdings

SCHD's top ten holdings are below, led by AbbVie, Cisco Systems (CSCO), and PepsiCo. The new list totals 42% of the portfolio, while the top 25 totals 80%. These figures are similar to the portfolio pre-reconstitution, though with more names around the 4% cap. If this cap weren't in place, the top ten list would have a combined 56% weighting, so it's an essential step to maintain diversification.

Schwab

Eager readers may have noticed the new top ten holdings list on Schwab's website on Monday. However, the weightings were inaccurate because the Index implements a freeze on the weights of prior constituents that's in effect until end-of-day Monday. It's a complex and data-intensive task to predict the holdings in advance, so I opted to wait until today before submitting my review. Others, like the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), are easier, and that is why I felt comfortable correctly predicting that Apple would join. When its multi-day rebalancing period concludes on Tuesday, I'll provide investors with an update based on this information.

Sector Exposures

The following graph highlights the sector exposure changes resulting from the March 2023 reconstitution. Energy exposure increased from 5.17% to 8.96% due to the Chevron addition, and Health Care exposure rose from 11.15% to 16.52% due to AbbVie.

The Sunday Investor

The key offset was in Financials, where Regional Banks, Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance exposure declined by 1.37%, 1.02%, and 1.81%, respectively.

Reconstitution Recap

Key Additions: AbbVie, Chevron, UPS

The Index added 25 securities, but only the top five are material. I've sorted this list in order of free-float market capitalization and provided 2022 returns for your reference.

Portfolio Visualizer

Unlike other high-dividend ETFs, the key additions weren't driven by poor performance. AbbVie and Chevron gained 24.04% and 58.48% last year and boosted their quarterly dividend rates by 4.96% and 6.34%, respectively. While these rates aren't overly impressive, they're likely sustainable. AbbVie's free cash flow per share figure for the year ending December 2022 was $13.69 compared to $12.49 a year prior, a 10.23% increase. Meanwhile, Chevron's free cash flow per share jumped from $11.03 to $19.49, a 76.70% increase.

Investors shouldn't be distracted by the more minor additions. You may have come across an argument suggesting SCHD's selection of some of the lesser-known Financial companies is evidence of a flawed strategy. However, that argument falls flat because it ignores that SCHD's market-cap weighting scheme is also a screen. Size and profitability are strongly correlated; as we'll see shortly, SCHD remains a highly profitable portfolio.

Key Deletions: IBM, Cummins, Prudential Financial

The Index removed 24 securities, including International Business Machines (IBM), Cummins (CMI), and Prudential Financial (PRU). Like the additions, the top stocks performed well last year, but the fundamentals differ. IBM's free cash flow per share fell from $11.19 to $9.38, while Cummins dropped from $10.53 to $7.39. Therefore, these companies have less capacity to increase dividends at a high rate, which is one of SCHD's key investment objectives.

Portfolio Visualizer

You'll notice several Financial stocks included. However, I remind readers that their weights were inconsequential to begin with. Excluding the top three, the remaining 21 securities had a combined 5.92% weighting on Friday.

SCHD Analysis

Back-tested Results: Current Portfolio

The following graph highlights the back-tested results of SCHD's current portfolio since January 2017. The simulation is set to rebalance quarterly to current weights and assumes reinvested dividends. The portfolio outperformed SCHD and SPY by an annualized 1.25% and 1.48%.

Portfolio Visualizer

The new portfolio would have performed about 5% worse in 2020, a year I don't expect will repeat. However, performance was better from 2021-2023. These results confirm that SCHD doesn't simply buy beaten-down stocks. In contrast, it has a slight momentum factor, and part of my fundamental analysis later will be to determine if that's warranted.

Portfolio Visualizer

From a dividends perspective, the new portfolio has a more robust dividend growth track record. On an initial $10,000 investment, portfolio income would grow from $324 in 2017 to $769 in 2022, a staggering 18.87% five-year growth rate that's even better than the ETF's 17.44% growth rate. These figures are higher than what's reported on third-party websites because I've set the dividends to reinvest. Five-year dividend growth rates are 14.91% and 13.73% if you decide to collect cash dividends, and readers can run through some different simulations using this link.

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHD Analysis

Fundamental Analysis By Company

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for SCHD's top 25 holdings. I've also included results for the portfolio pre-reconstitution and compared SCHD against VYM and SPY.

The Sunday Investor

Approximately 80% of the portfolio is explained in this table, up from 76.5% last week. SCHD's five-year beta is 0.89, trades at 15.42x forward earnings, has an estimated 5.32% earnings growth rate, and yields 3.77% (3.71% after fees). In addition, SCHD's profitability score increased from 9.34/10 to 9.53/10, a hallmark of a high-quality fund. Since these core features hardly changed, you should keep your portfolio the same in response. Rushing to buy more, however, is a different question.

In reality, earning double-digit dividend growth will be challenging going forward. Increasing dividends at rates twice your company's earnings growth rate isn't prudent. At 48.41%, SCHD's dividend payout ratio is reasonable, so there is some capacity to raise dividends at a higher rate in the short term. Still, I'd prefer that not happen. A lower dividend growth rate might cause some investors to sell, but as I'll explain later, that won't impact SCHD's price.

A second drawback is SCHD's 4.55/10 EPS Revision Score, derived using individual Seeking Alpha Grades. It's down from 5.05/10 pre-reconstitution, with VYM and SPY scoring 5.31/10 and 5.24/10, respectively. Looking through the individual holdings, Health Care stocks like AbbVie and Pfizer (PFE) are key culprits, as are Verizon Communications (VZ) and Home Depot (HD). The combination of poor earnings results and downward earnings revisions often translates into poor results. In contrast, Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Broadcom (AVGO) score better, trading well above their 200-day moving average prices. There are always exceptions, and it's not a perfect science. However, monitoring these trends is helpful to ensure you're not too contrarian.

The Sunday Investor

Snapshot By Industry

Another way to view SCHD is at the industry level. Soft Drinks, Semiconductors, Biotechnology, and Pharmaceuticals make up approximately 8% each. The Financials-related industries include Asset Management & Custody Banks, led by BlackRock (BLK) and Blackstone (BX), plus some of the smaller regional bank stocks. As mentioned, there are 22 of them, but their total weight is just 3.84%.

The Sunday Investor

Five Key Takeaways

Readers should remember that ETFs can be created and removed from the market efficiently at a price nearly equal to its net asset value. Due to the open-ended structure, they're more immune from demand and supply constraints that can heavily influence individual stocks and closed-end funds. Therefore, the comments I've read in past articles suggesting SCHD is an overhyped fund and will drop in value when five- and ten-year lookback periods become less favorable are unfounded. SCHD has always been, and will continue to be, the product of its underlying holdings. If anything is overhyped, its core holdings like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, which should be the focus for skeptical investors.

With that in mind, interested readers can challenge skeptics by presenting this spreadsheet listing the fundamentals and weightings for this 100-stock portfolio. It's SCHD, but the ETF isn't mentioned anywhere throughout. This approach forces objectivity, focuses on individual holdings, and eliminates the temptation of casting aside one's investment decisions based on past results and hype. Instead, I think a skeptic might draw the following conclusions about your made-up portfolio of individual stocks:

1. It's mostly comprised of blue-chip names with excellent ROE (34.60%), ROTC (17.40%), and ROA (11.91%) figures. These profitability indicators beat SPY's 25.42%, 15.00%, and 10.72% figures.

2. You've decided to accept less growth for less-volatile stocks trading at lower valuations. Your portfolio trades at 11.65x trailing book value, 13.56x trailing cash flow, 17.30x trailing earnings, and 15.42x forward earnings. The latter ratio is approximately eight points less than SPY, but it's also 3% less estimated sales and earnings growth. This tradeoff seems reasonable.

3. Your portfolio is well-balanced across most sectors but has no Utilities or Real Estate exposure. The former is a great way to lower your portfolio's beta if you're concerned about market downturns. The latter is a depressed sector due to the pandemic but represents a potential value opportunity.

4. I am concerned about Wall Street's view of several of your key holdings. Stocks like AbbVie failed to impress analysts last quarter with relatively flat sales and earnings surprises, and analysts collectively reduced future earnings expectations. Therefore, I would temper dividend growth expectations until market conditions improve.

5. The lowest-yielding stock in your portfolio is Illinois Tool Works (ITW) at 2.24%. However, your portfolio's weighted-average yield is 3.77%, with a large chunk sourced to your six Consumer Staples holdings (MO, PEP, KO, KMB, K, TSN). With little growth expectations, this high starting yield could prove crucial in the long run.

I would make these statements if someone asked me to analyze their portfolio without knowing it was SCHD in disguise. That's the best way to analyze ETFs because this is the hand we've been dealt for the next year. We can see how different versions of the ETF performed under various market conditions or try to understand how the current portfolio might behave going forward. The latter approach is much more relevant to me.

Investment Recommendation

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF's annual reconstitution added AbbVie, United Parcel Service, and Chevron and deleted IBM, Cummins, and Prudential Financial. The portfolio is well-balanced across most sectors but ignores Utilities and Real Estate, a problem easily solved by supplementing with low-cost sector ETFs. Many key features remain the same, including an estimated 3.71% dividend yield, 0.89 five-year beta, a 15.42x forward earnings valuation, and an outstanding 9.53/10 profitability score. These are your reasons to buy and hold.

A key downside to Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is lower earnings momentum caused by poor earnings results from top holdings like UPS and Texas Instruments. Investors should know these headwinds, as Wall Street analysts can influence a company's share price longer than warranted. In addition, SCHD's low estimated sales and earnings growth rates of 5% and 6% will limit future dividend growth. It's not a new problem, but one worth reiterating because double-digit dividend growth is no longer a reasonable expectation. The fund could face short-term headwinds, so I'm cautious about adding now. Therefore, I rate SCHD a solid "hold," and I look forward to discussing this further in the comments section below. Thank you for reading.