Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Presents at Bank of America's Electronic Payments Symposium (Transcript)

Mar. 21, 2023 3:24 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bank of America's Electronic Payments Symposium March 21, 2023 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert O'Hare - SVP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the program is about to begin. [Operator Instructions] At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the program over to your host, Jason Kupferberg. You may begin.

Jason Kupferberg

Thank you, everyone, for joining us here at the 11:15 am session at Day 2 of our Virtual Electronic Payment Symposium. I'm Jason Kupferberg, the Payments Processors and IT Services Analyst here. And we are very happy to again have with us management of a firm. And we have Rob O'Hare, here, who is the SVP of Finance and really excited to get into a whole bunch of different lines of conversation. Rob, we appreciate you taking the time.

And we'll start the same place we're starting with pretty much everybody during the conference. Just talk about where you may or may not have any exposures to some of the bank failures out there. I mean you guys actually were on top of this right away. You had a press release out about Silicon Valley Bank right when they failed, saying they were not a partner of yours.

But if you can just talk through some of the pieces. Obviously, there's been some other developments in Silicon Valley, so we can have an understanding there.

Robert O'Hare

Yeah. And thanks, Jason, and really appreciate you and the team having us here today. Yeah, in terms of our exposure, we were pretty proactive in terms of getting a press release out. I think the Friday after the SVB news broke, just sort of making it clear to investors and interested folks that we don't have any exposure to SVB, same is true with First

