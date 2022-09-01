AlexandreFagundes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

“The sins of the father are to be laid upon the children”…. William Shakespeare,

The Merchant of Venice.

If we dig through the archeological clues in the history of the entertainment business, we can find more than the usual number of hot headed, tyrannical geniuses we would ordinarily associate with builders of great companies. Sitting beside some of the brilliant moves such people made are also the ruins of the trail of turmoil they left that still haunt today’s prospects and valuations of the public companies they created.

One of their mantras is this: We want to own anything that looks like, talks like, seems like, might be like what we do for a living—but really isn’t. The truth: We want to walk the red carpet and ogle the starlets.

Exhibit A: The life and times of a certified, brilliant visionary, Mr. Sumner Redstone (1923-2020) whose explosive fulminations and dogged, never easing pursuit of his own dreams and demons produced the core dilemmas that confront Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) ("Para") today.

Much of an inside, disarmingly frank book about the rise and ignominious last days of Redstone is to be found between the covers of a non-fiction account of his partially self-inflicted, bitter ending by Pulitzer Prize winning author: James B. Stewart and Rachael Adams, “Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy.” Central to much of the book’s focus is on Redstone’s captivity in advanced old age by a pair of gold-digging resident lady friends who mulcted millions of dollars from him in exchange for sex and what they claimed were elder care ministrations. Part of their plan, according to the book, was to isolate Redstone from his true family in an effort to continue their free-for-all raid on his massive piggy bank.

Heroine of the book is Redstone’s daughter, Shari, who, through the presence of her father’s relentless fighting gene pool, eventually wrested control of his last days, his fortune, and then CBS/Viacom’s future from the women and disloyal cronies of decades. But the deep dive into the seamy history of this tangled web of greed, sex, treachery and ultimate rescue is neither the point of this article nor support of its premise. That’s for another forum. It is back story. Read the book.

What we do attempt here is to reveal how the both the residual Sumner DNA in rebuilding a viable business model runs through the policies and goals of Para today.

Shari Redstone has in a sense doubled down on her father’s legacy, namely that a gaggle of entertainment verticals not necessarily that synergistic today, can be crafted into a coherent whole to reward investors in the years ahead. What seemed a “natural fit” twenty years ago is today a burden.

Data by YCharts

In brief, it would appear that carrying on her father’s legacy—not all bad by any means—appears to be a core purpose of the continuing life of Para as it now exists. When viewed as a Rubik’s Cube with a viable methodology to click it into place, Paramount Global begins to confuse. What may seem synergistic at first glance is really not if you want to apply a value to the company and its shares in the current, crazed, confused state of the entertainment sector.

All CEOs of all entertainment/media operations have sung from the same song sheet during recent earnings calls: we’re going to create incredible new content, from our incredible pool of incredible creative relationships, we’re going to slash costs. Bear with us while we sort out the catastrophic mess the pandemic and its hand maiden, technology, have created.

AI gives us the willies all together.

Yet what has been clear to Mr. Market is these singular realities: Nobody has an answer yet. Nobody can really prove that moving to ad-supported content is a long term cure. Nobody can forecast for certain how much of monthly subscriber fees will stand up against recession and runaway inflation ahead. We have seen Disney (DIS) happy with the response to its price raise for Disney +. If we have learned anything about the streaming business through its boom and bust is that nothing appears to be solidly permanently fixed if you will, in a resilient value perception by the consuming public.

We know consumers will pony up for hot shows here and there and then cancel. We know that the long history of big companies from other businesses that have toe dipped into Hollywood and show business, have all failed. The left coasters have taken the newbies fat wallets and decimated them. It is a history that cannot show one single dabbler in Hollywood from the real world businesses they came from that has not tanked into a confused stupor and ultimate bye bye. (The most recent casualty being our friends from AT&T’s (T) bath. But in the case of Para, one would think a far more synergistic history appears. Perhaps in the future, but not now.)

For Para, one must look back to 1966, when the studio sold itself to the old Gulf & Western conglomerate of cigar companies, producers of zinc, makers of panty hose, growers of Puerto Rico Sugar. Its CEO and volcanic chief was one Charles Bludhorn, who, bored with metals, cigars and sugar, inserted himself into the process of movie making. The immortal classic, The Godfather, came to life under his realm but only because director Coppola defied his and his henchmen’s meddling and let the movie get over the finish line over Bludhorn’s henchmen’s objections.

Paramount archives

Above: A shop window of possible sales to build a better model ahead.

By 1989, six years after Bludhorn’s death, Paramount spun off into Paramount Communications, which in turn came into the crosshairs of Redstone in 1994. His family company, National Amusements, paid $10b for the movie studio. (Note the current market cap of the entire Para is $12.7b). That would seem more synergistic than G&W. It was a throwback to the days when the Loew’s Theater chain owned the MGM Studios, until antitrust decisions went against them.

But the hard reality is that running movie theaters is nowhere the crapshoot that making movies is. You booked a movie, it flopped, you ended its already short run and asked, “What’s next?” While you waited for the next blockbuster, you just filled in the schedule with whatever junk spewed out of the studios. In the end, there was a certainty---pre-cable—pre streaming—that a weekly or bi-monthly visits to a local theater had infused itself into the psyches of audiences all over the world. Put it up on the big screen, no matter how bad, and they came anyway. No longer the truth.

Our point here: No matter how synergistic the Para group of verticals may seem on the surface, the reality of where the business is today, does not match in any way the dreamscape of Sumner Redstone as carried forward in the DNA of his very capable, yet overly nostalgic daughter.

To get a surer inside out grasp on the sector today and suggest an alternate scenario for Para—given its many fine assets—we gathered small group (8 content producing people) around a Zoom session two weeks ago. Our central aim was to find what they thought not only about the present state of chaos in media and entertainment, but where they saw the future headed. All noted that we are at the cusp of a major strike by the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America), which could rupture the production process of much new content. And possibly force changes in its business models.

Here’s a summary of the most trenchant points they made:

They believe that pressures from Wall Street are likely to continue rising for performance they do not believe will show up anytime soon. They agree that the single strongest consumer demand will be, simply put: Everything, every time. What we want, when we want it now. The streamers can’t deliver. This they say is a distinct audience characteristic of millennial subscribers. “Your competition isn’t the other guy streaming, its TikTok, Twitter, You Tube.” Another problem is that the idea of making a one episode pilot has been transformed during the pandemic to essentially making a full season, keeping fingers crossed and if it fails, as most do, move the content to some other streaming service, squeeze what you can out of it and wave bye bye. This produces dead losses every time. In other words, one season cancellations have become a way of life and will become more prevalent. This kills profits. They see rising consumer complaints of being unable to find their shows as they migrate from streamer to streamer. Super hero content is beginning to unravel as totally dependable tent pole universes are thinning. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), for example, has already tamped down DC content going forward. Some will prevail, but to bet on them long term as a “rescue” genre is naïve. They agreed that while there may be many reasons why streamers are loath to tell them how many views a given show gets at times, they believe it is something of a cover up. “They make a lot of content going in that doesn’t test that well. They also pump out more woke material than may be prudent to address the goals of boards obsessed with ESG stuff. They don’t want Wall Street to know how badly some of these kind of shows do because it’s an apparent waste of money.”

The prescription consensus of the “creatives” we summoned:

They cited the continuing rumors of the media/entertainment companies selling off legacy verticals due to “inadequate” valuations. Absolutely, a company wants to get as fat a premium on selling a division as the market may warrant. But in the viewpoint of our panel, “The values of these units are inflated in the minds of the c-suite people. The problem is glut. You cannot depend on the next Sopranos or Yellowstone.

“You never know when lightening will strike. These people need to get their heads out of the clouds and sit with us in the test showings and read the results or listen to the audience comments.” It is time to forget the wistful hopes of show business past, its gone. It really seems time to deconstruct a media giant into a smaller, more concise unit that can make money as well as encourage people like us to create the kind of content audiences will come to love.”

Para: Lots of goodies to sell, lots left over to keep

There are elements in the ongoing prospects for Para that clearly spring from the DNA of Sumner Redstone that have found a home in that of his daughter’s vision. Shari Redstone’s feat in wresting control of his company and legacy suggests there was more to her motivations than exiting the bimbos from his life and bankroll. She also achieved her goal in a business environment she interpreted as being hostile, ever scornful of women’s capabilities in upper management. Those two goals permeate her leadership today.

The authors continually cite example after example of her mission to preserve her father’s vision. This may not be consonant with the best interests of shareholders today and one reason why the stock remains mired ~ $20 a share at the moment. Para not only has some fine assets, but they are assets that are clear, and understandable and easier to sell than those of many of their competitors.

Because of the toxicity of the entire media/entertainment landscape now it is difficult to value the parts vs. the whole as many analysts have attempted to show investors. Our thesis here is not a precise deconstruction of the possible valuations on various Para assets may be. The point is that somewhere, somehow, to some one, there is a buyer out there for Showtime, for Simon and Shuster, for BET+, for VH1.

Exhibit B: Showtime is estimated by analysts to have $2b in annual revenues throwing off ~$400m in EBITDA. That brings a valuation of 7.5X multiple out of the parent’s current multiple valuation of 10X. The recent sniffing at a $3b offer was chump change compared with a prior one passed on at $6b. Note also that Lionsgate had paid as much as $4.4b for STARZ currently worth half. Our point: The valuation of premium TV services are not set in stone, or anywhere near.

As the clock ticks, it is more likely to see values eroding, than expanding as the entire media/entertainment universe gropes around for a future. Scariest of all is the looming monster of AI, which we are told, can write a script for a 60- minute episode of a TV drama in roughly twelve seconds flat at a cost of zero, vs. $3m per episode that streaming content can cost.

Showtime is a great product with a nice history of hits. But how do you monetize and increase its value ahead? Bring in another 20m subs? No chance. Raise monthly subs by a huge percentage to build earnings? It’s a stretch given the madhouse price competition. So what you do is find an inflection point between what you think it’s worth going forward—taking on the immense expense of content flow inflation---and what the real world value is at this moment in time.

Implicit in that is this key question: Assume you put out the for sale sign and find a buyer willing to make the right lay down. What would you do with the proceeds? A stab in the dark guess---only a stab—says $5b right now is more than generous.

Para’s balance sheet is okay—not shimmering, but ok. Its current ratio is 1.23. Nonetheless, its mrq debt load sits at $17.5b. Take the $5b in proceeds, invest $3b of it in a sterling portfolio of quality government and corporate bonds, say averaging a 6% return if the Fed keeps raising rates. That yields a safe $180m a year, or nearly 45% of what Showtime throws off after the normal aches, pains, ups and downs, and management peregrinations common to showbiz production. No muss, no fuss, no tantrums by movie stars. No worries about subscriber counts, marketing, churn, etc. Just collect the interest, pay the tax and wave bye bye and you still have $2b cash to put in the new content playpen to keep up with the streaming joneses.

The same operating mentality could apply to S&S given the blurred future that book publishing could face—unless of course you are already in that business. The BET+ streamer is worth a look for sale given the plentiful menus of content appealing to African-American audiences already extant on mainstream channels. So how to value that? VH1, may well be a dinosaur in this age of Spotify, Nickelodeon could fit nicely into Disney+. We could go on and on.

Our point is that Ms. Redstone’s apparent resistance to selling off valuable verticals within the Para family may be rooted in her fealty to her father’s legacy. Or, perhaps, there is another agenda here not yet seen. Ms. Redstone is a very savvy operator indeed. She slew a landscape full of very tough she- dragons and old boys clubbers to wrest control of the company. She may well be seeing beyond the possible sale of Showtime, or other verticals, on the hunt for a big, fat, outlier buyer with a bulging wallet to buy the whole shebang.

And as we have noted, for the past 70 years there have been no shortage of massive companies in other businesses, fallen for the siren call of Hollywood, to be plucked like chickens, then shoveled out the door to lick their wounds. Ask AT&T, ask Matsushita, Sony, etc. etc. Even to the moment, Apple + for all its genius, its swollen cash hoard isn’t close to getting into the first tier of streamers. Even the likes of Amazon (AMZN), with all its immense powers, its drones, its overnight deliveries of a single can of foot powder, can’t depend on staying the showbiz game forever except as a durable also-ran.

Para is a good, but not great stock by most measures. I would be hard put to argue with analysts who can make the case that indeed, its parts are worth far more than its whole. A Para stripped of its product overload looks very good as a movie studio, streaming service and legacy CBS, a company with low debt, lots of cash and out of dependence on the rat race.

My view now is that Ms. Redstone may well have a change in heart at some point going forward and see the big payoff looming on selling off some of the family jewels. For that reason and not because of possible dividends ahead, or earnings, or so called great new content (yawn) that until she says otherwise, Paramount Global is at best a HOLD.