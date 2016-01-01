SweetBunFactory

With a market capitalization of USD 1.20bn and around EUR 1.1m (USD 1.19m) daily traded value on the Paris Stock Exchange, this investment idea is only suited for smaller funds and individual investors. There is the possibility to invest in the USD-denominated OTC stock (OTCPK:XFABF), but liquidity is limited there.

Introduction

X-Fab (EPA:XFAB) is a Belgian semiconductor foundry that is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. For those who are unfamiliar with the semiconductor industry, we will briefly explain the role that a foundry plays within the industry. Originally most players within the industry would employ an integrated model where they would design the chip, manufacture it, test it and sell it. Due to the continuous progression that was made in chip technology, all these players had to continuously invest in expensive new machinery in order to be able to integrate the newest technology in their microchips. This system clearly benefitted the largest players as the cost of investment was relatively more expensive for industry participants of a smaller size. This dynamic facilitated the creation of the cooperation model in which some firms would focus on the development and design of semiconductors, while others would focus on the manufacturing of the chips. The latter group is the foundry business. The image below displays the activities in which X-Fab participates. As you can see, they solely focus on the manufacturing of microchips that were designed by other firms.

X-Fab Investor Presentation

Within the foundry segment, you have pure play foundries such as X-Fab and TSMC (NYSE:TSM) that do not design any microchips and thus do not compete with their customers, and you have foundries such as Intel (INTC) and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) (KRX:005930) that produce chips designed by others but also manufacture chips designed by themselves.

One might wonder how a small-sized company such as X-Fab can compete with players such as TSMC, Samsung and Intel, who are amongst some of the largest companies in the world and spend billions on capex every year in order to keep up with the latest technology. The story of the dominance of TSMC is well-known and readers who are unfamiliar to the industry may find it hard to grasp how X-Fab can remain competitive while giants such as Samsung and Intel are struggling to keep up with TSMC. In order to explain how this is possible, we need to look at the specific products that X-Fab produces. In the world of semiconductors there are enormous differences between the different categories of microchips. When people think of the semiconductor industry, they often associate it with a highly cyclical industry with massive operating leverage and continuous large capex spending in order to always create smaller, faster and more advanced chips. This image however only applies to certain subsegments of the semiconductor industry such as memory chips (used in applications such as smartphones and datacenters). X-Fab is mainly active in the production of analog chips. The analog chips industry operates in a completely different manner. Analog chips are often used in industrial and automotive applications, such as the chips that register your wheel circulation in order to determine the speed at which you are driving. Customers such as the large automotive OEMs are not concerned about implementing a smaller chip in the car each year. They just want microchips that provide correct results, and their focus is on not having too much implementation costs. If they were to introduce a slightly smaller and faster chip each year, it would require them to do a large amount of testing. The advantage of having slightly smaller or slightly more energy-efficient chips does not weigh up to the costs and risk that come with updating the chips within the car. This creates a dynamic where once a project is won, the product will remain the same for the lifetime of the production of that car model. This allows for long term capex spending where there is no need to continuously buy the latest new machines from players such as ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), ASMI (OTCQX:ASMIY), AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT). For the analog microchips industry, the rat race better known as Moore's law does not apply and predictable returns can be realized on planned investments.

X-Fab Investor Presentation

X-Fab can thus compete with the likes of TSMC because they don't operate in the "sexy" high-end innovation part of the industry.

Besides operating in the more stable segment of the semiconductor industry, there is also the coincidental advantage that the end-markets which require large amounts of analog chips, namely automotive and industrial, are the end-markets who are currently seeing the strongest demand. This is in no small part due to secular growth trends within those end-markets. While automotive may be a cyclical end-market, there is strong secular trend to increasing EV and hybrid penetration. Given that cars with electrical drivetrains use significantly more chips than regular internal combustion cars, the total demand for chips can increase even in the scenario where the volume of cars produced doesn't grow.

X-Fab Investor Presentation

In total X-Fab operates in four end-markets of which three are highly attractive in terms of industry growth and microchip adoption. These are the automotive, industrial and medical segment. The image below also reveals that X-Fab is active in the Consumer Electronics space, but this is a segment that they inherited from the acquisition of the Fab in France. They are however phasing out the CCC segment and replacing it with automotive applications. By the end of the first quarter of 2023, the company will have completely exited this end-market.

X-Fab Investor Presentation

The opportunity

We are of the opinion that X-Fab is an attractive growth business with highly aligned management that has recently strengthened its business model but has not yet seen any of this reflected in its valuation.

In this segment, we will try to highlight the features, starting off with management.

X-Fab is ran by Rudi De Winter, an experienced CEO who has worked within the industry for more than two decades. Those who are familiar who European semiconductor industry may know that Melexis (OTCPK:MLXSF) (EBR:MLXS) has been one of the excellent growth stories that has received a lot of praise. Former Melexis CEO and current board chair Francoise Chombar (the wife of Rudi De Winter) has received several awards for the success story that Melexis has been. That which is often overlooked is that it was Rudi De Winter who created the foundation and who led the initial build out of Melexis. De Winter however saw more potential in X-Fab and thus left Melexis to pursue the CEO role at X-Fab. A big part of the Melexis success story is however the merit of mister De Winter.

Just as important as his track record and industry experience is the fact that Rudi De Winter has significant skin in the game. Rudi De Winter and his Wife Francoise Chombar, who have an estimated wealth of more than 850 million euro (918m US Dollar), own 50% of Xtrion, the entity that owns 50% of the shares of both X-Fab and Melexis. It would thus be an understatement to say that the CEO has a lot to gain financially if he can succeed in profitably building out the company.

If you were wondering who the owner of the other 50% of Xtrion is, then we can tell you that it is Roland Duchâtelet, the business partner of the De Winter-Chombar household. In a way, you could call Mr. Duchâtelet the Belgian version of Kevin O'Leary. Not because Roland Duchâtelet calls himself "mister wonderful" or because he is in the business of promoting crypto exchanges, but because Mr. Duchâtelet, just like Kevin O'Leary, is not ashamed to make it clear that his intent is to make a lot of money. In that regard, it is interesting to note that we learned from prior conversations with X-Fab management that there is plenty of interest from potential buyers that wish to acquire X-Fab. The fact that Mr. De Winter and Mr. Duchâtelet have refrained from selling the company, implies that they expect the value of X-Fab to grow significantly in the coming years. I personally expect X-Fab to be sold in a couple of years, when mister De Winter wishes to retire.

Below you can see that the CEO and his business partners increased their stake in 2018 by purchasing more than one million shares at a price above €7, which is not that far below the current share price even though X-Fab has grown significantly since then in terms of revenues, EBITDA and cash flow generation.

Insider Transactions (Bloomberg) Open market purchase by management (Bloomberg)

A second element that we wish to highlight is that X-Fab has significantly improved its positioning over the past five years through long-term agreements with clients, the gradual exit of the consumer electronics segment and through its exposure to silicon carbide.

X-fab is an important partner for many of its clients. As the image below shows, X-Fab has a very diversified customer base. The latter statement may make some eyebrows frown given that it also states that the top-5 customers make up 52% of the revenue base, which would make it highly dependent on a couple of customers. We would like to point out however that Melexis represents nearly 40% of the revenues, meaning that the other clients in the top-5 represent around 12% of the revenues or on average 3% per client. So, while it is definitely the case that Melexis represents a huge proportion of the revenues, it must be stated that X-Fab and Melexis have extremely close relationships. Xtrion, which owns 50% of X-Fab also owns 50% of Melexis. Melexis is thus unlikely to ever try to screw over X-Fab as it would destroy significant value for Melexis' majority shareholder. Furthermore X-Fab manufacturers nearly all of Melexis' microchips, so it is not a relation that Melexis wishes to go sour.

X-Fab Investor Presentation

Melexis isn't the only customer that exclusively relies on X-Fab for certain products. X-Fab is the only source for more than 90% of the products that the company manufactures. This important role that X-Fab plays, allowed the company to recently negotiate long term purchase agreements with its clients. These are take-or-pay contracts that guarantee that X-Fab will realize a certain level of revenues in the coming years. Especially interesting in times of high inflation are that there are clauses in the contracts that automatically raise prices based on inflation. While X-Fab historically had a delay between the time that costs increased and the moment where they could raise prices, the company will now be able to offset inflationary costs much faster. The LTAs signed to date represent revenues worth USD 1.4 billion over the period 2023-2025.

The company did not only improve its situation by getting customers to sign long-term purchase agreements but also by shifting its exposure to the most attractive end-markets. We already briefly touched upon this subject earlier in this write-up. In 2016, X-Fab acquired the assets of Altis Semiconductor, making the fab in France their sixth manufacturing site. The microchips in this fab were manufactured for the consumer electronics end-market. Management has been gradually reducing the capacity located to the consumer electronics end market and replaced it with capacity for the automotive end market. By the end of Q1 2023, the fab will no longer have exposure to the CCC segment.

X-Fab Investor Presentation

We are of the opinion that the market has not yet taken into account that X-Fab will soon be fully exposed to the medical, automotive and industrial end-markets that operate at higher margins and set to grow at much higher rates.

X-Fab Investor Presentation

Furthermore X-Fab is also one of the key players in silicon carbide wafers which are gaining popularity in energy management explications due to the fact that they operate at high temperatures and thus require less cooling. In addition to smaller size and weight, silicon carbide wafers also offer the advantage of increasing an EV battery range by 8%. X-Fab's exposure to this segment should also increase the appeal of the company.

Valuation

The table below displays the key financials for X-Fab over the past few years.

Key Financials (X-Fab Investor Presentation)

The metrics that we focus on are revenues and EBITDA. We prefer EBITDA over EBIT as X-Fab is currently investing aggressively in growth capacity and thus has significant depreciation expenses. In this business, it is extremely important to have high utilization on the right products as operating leverage is enormous in this business. This can also be seen in the mid-term guidance that X-Fab management has provided. Due to the long-term purchase agreements, the exit from the CCC segment and the recent capacity build-out, X-Fab is convinced that it can generate USD 1 billion in revenues at an EBITDA margin of approximately 30%.

We are convinced that management will reach its target, especially since they are already investing in more growth opportunities, which will increase the revenue potential to around USD 1.5 billion on the medium term. So, if we assume that X-Fab indeed generates USD 300m annually by the end of the year, and we assume that a foundry business should trade at around 6x EV/EBITDA, then we derive an enterprise value of USD 1.8bn versus the current EV of 1.13bn. This suggests an upside potential of 60% over a period of less than two years.

Management forecasts - Author's own calculations

We find this valuation to be conservative as an EBITDA multiple of 6x does not reflect the further growth potential beyond 2024 and the high likeliness that X-Fab will be sold at some point in time.

Why does this opportunity exist

Whenever we identify an investment case where we believe that the stock is significantly undervalued, we try to identify why this opportunity exists. As much as we believe in our own abilities, one must always remain skeptic on why someone is able to identify significant upside on a stock based on publicly available information, while everyone else doesn't see this upside. Therefore, it is good to identify the issues that the market is having with the stock. For X-Fab, we have identified the following issues:

Limited attention: X-Fab in itself is a bit of weird structure that causes retail investors to not pay a lot of attention to it. It's a Belgian company, listed on the French stock exchange, with significant client exposure in Germany. We feel supported in this argument by looking at Belgian chip designer Melexis. Melexis and X-Fab are extremely related. Melexis used to be run by Rudi De Winter, X-Fab's current CEO and it was subsequently managed by Francoise Chombar, who is the wife of Rudi De Winter. X-Fab is also the supplier of choice for Melexis, producing pretty much all chips for Melexis. This makes Melexis the biggest customer of X-Fab, representing no less than 40% of revenues in 2022. Melexis is however a Belgian company listed on the Belgian stock exchange and that has caused Melexis to be a well-known household name for many Belgian retail investors. We highly believe that X-Fab would receive more attention from retail investors if it was listed on the Belgian stock exchange.

As for the attention from institutional investors, there are two factors that are materially reducing the time that professional analysts spend on looking at X-Fab. First of all, it must be mentioned that X-Fab is not particularly making an effort to put itself in the spotlight. Management is fully focused on the day-to-day operations and we have the impression that to them, managing investor relations is like a colonoscopy, something that you should do but which you would rather not do. The second reason is the low daily trading volume of X-Fab. X-Fab is not that big of a company and given that the CEO and his business partners own 50% of the company, there is only a limited free float. Only retail investors and small-sized funds can thus look at this opportunity. We can thus conclude that attention from both retail and institutional investors is limited for X-Fab.

A second reason for explaining the opportunity is that the market is worried that X-Fab will have to raise equity in the future. X-Fab has aggressive growth plans which require significant capex spending of approximately USD 1 billion over the next three years.

X-Fab Investor Presentation

The market has always been fearful of X-Fab doing an equity raise to fund these growth efforts. X-Fab management has however paid more attention to this subject on the earnings calls lately, stressing that the growth will come from the large cash position at hand, customer advances and generated free cash flow. We believe the effort to create clarity on this matter also partly explains why the X-Fab stock has performed so well recently.

X-Fab Investor Presentation

Finally, we also believe that X-Fab displays some red flags for analysts who are taking a brief look at it, but who don't dig in deeper in the underlying relationship with Melexis. If one is unaware of the dynamics between X-Fab and Melexis, then X-Fab may screen as a company that is highly reliant on one customer that represents 40% of the business. Usually, companies that are dependent on a specific customer trade at much lower multiples than those who have a diversified client base. As explained earlier in this article, the interests of X-Fab and Melexis are highly aligned through both companies having the same majority shareholder. We believe a discount on the multiple thus isn't justified.

Conclusion

We believe that X-Fab is an underfollowed company whose stock price does not reflect the achievements that management has realized. X-Fab which already had an envious position in which it is the sole source of manufacturing for over 90% of the products that client assigns to X-Fab, but the company recently made the dynamics even more interesting by exiting the consumer electronics segment in favor of end markets with higher margins and better growth aspects. Additionally, management succeeded in negotiating long term purchase agreements with its most important clients. These initiatives put the ambitious 2024 targets of generating USD 300bn in EBITDA well in reach. Management is also well enticed to continue the path of value creation as the CEO and his business partners own nearly 50% of the company. It thus did not come as a surprise to hear that management has started a second wave of growth investments that will drive further upside in the medium term. Given the strong interest from potential suitors and the age of the controlling shareholders, we expect X-Fab to be sold in a couple of years.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.