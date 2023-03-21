Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2023 4:08 PM ETOrgenesis Inc. (ORGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.47K Followers

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Waldman - Investor Relations

Vered Caplan - Chief Executive Officer

Neil Reithinger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Jackson - Benchmark Company

William Jordan - TSA Investment

Steve Waite - Gilder Publishing

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Orgenesis 2022 Year End Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, David Waldman, Investor Relations. You may begin.

David Waldman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Orgenesis year end business update conference call. On the call with us this morning are Vered Caplan, Chief Executive Officer; and Neil Reithinger, Chief Financial Officer. If you have any questions after the call, would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 212-671-1020.

This conference call contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this conference call.

We caution listeners that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These future -- these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.