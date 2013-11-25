The Answer To The Banking Problem: The Chicago Plan

Mar. 21, 2023 5:15 PM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, NDX, COMP.IND2 Comments
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.38K Followers

Summary

  • The banking system of the United States is in disarray right now and needs changing, but at the moment, its leaders seem to be confused as to where to go.
  • Not only do the authorities need to be cognizant about the current financial crisis, but they need to be aware of how technology is changing the whole system.
  • The Chicago Plan is a plan to separate the monetary function of banks from the credit function, especially focusing a lot on the payments system of money exchange.
  • This plan is perfectly consistent with the transformation taking place in the financial world, where more and more emphasis is being placed on the digital structure of the payments system.
  • Digital is the future, and so the banking system is going to change radically, but right now, the financial system needs to see the leadership that will help us define the future.

photo depicting the person who focuses on the target

gece33

The search is on for the next generation of bank structure.

After all the revisions of the banking structure and its regulation coming out of the Great Recession, which ended in 2009, the world is still looking for something that will

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.38K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.