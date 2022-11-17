BP: Challenging Commodity Prices May Hurt The Stock This Year

Mar. 21, 2023 5:18 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)COP, CVX, SHEL, TTE, XOM
Fun Trading
  • BP had total revenues of $70.356 billion for the quarter (oil revenues are $69.257 billion). The quarter's production was 2,265K Boep/d, down 2.9% compared to last year and down 1.4%.
  • Oil and gas prices have been steadily dropping since June last year, and the first quarter of 2023 will show a different situation, much less favorable.
  • I recommend buying BP between $34.5 and $33.5, with possible lower support at $32.4.
The entrance to BP North America Inc Corporate office building in Houston.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

London-based BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 7, 2023.

Note: I have followed BP quarterly since 2014. This new article is a quarterly update of

Data by YCharts

BP 1-year Chart Brent and NG price (Fun Trading StockCharts)

BP Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

BP Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus Capex.

BP Quarterly Cash flow from operations history (Fun Trading)

BP announced a $2.75 billion share buyback program, anticipated to be completed before its first-quarter results. The company declared a dividend per ordinary share of $0.661 for the December quarter, reflecting an increase of 10%.
Note: BP ADR dividend is six times the ordinary dividend of $0.3966 per ADR share (The table above).

BP Quarterly Oil equivalent Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BP Quarterly Oil and Gas prices history (Fun Trading)

BP operates under four different segments:

BP Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

BP TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Fun Trading
