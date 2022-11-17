JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

London-based BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 7, 2023.

Note: I have followed BP quarterly since 2014. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on November 17, 2022.

1 - 4Q22 and Full-year 2022 results Snapshot

BP reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.59 per ADR share on a replacement cost basis, missing analysts' expectations. However, it was up from the $1.23 reported a year ago.

Total revenues (including other investments) were $70.356 Billion, up significantly from $52.938 billion last year.

BP announced a quarterly dividend increase to $0.3966 per ADR share and expects a $2.75-billion share buyback program to be completed before its first-quarter results. The dividend yield is now 4.43%.

Note: The price of hydrocarbons received by BP this quarter was $66.18 per Boe, and the natural gas price was $9.59 per MMBtu.

2 - Stock performance

BP is part of my "seven oil majors" group, including Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Shell plc (SHEL), Equinor (EQNR), TotalEnergies SE (TTE), Chevron (CVX), and the E&P ConocoPhillips (COP). ConocoPhillips is not considered an oil supermajor, but I believe it's a strong oil company that belongs to the group.

BP is up 28% on a one-year basis and has outperformed most of its peers on a one-year basis. This is a remarkable turnaround from the preceding quarter when I was almost ready to give up on the company.

Data by YCharts

CFO Murray Auchincloss said in the conference call:

During the fourth quarter, Brent fell by 12% relative to the third quarter to average $89 per barrel. This reflected increased uncertainty over the economic outlook and relatively high production from Russia and OPEC.

3 - Investment thesis

Let's face it. BP was saved by the bell in 2022. The company was underperforming and struggling to deliver. But all changed suddenly with the oil and gas prices rally in the second part of last year, which allowed the company to reload its depleted coffer and reduce significantly debt turning around a mediocre balance sheet into a solid one.

Unfortunately, oil and gas prices have been steadily dropping since June last year, and the first quarter of 2023 will show a different situation, much less favorable. Free cash flow generation is about to fall again, and I am afraid the company will face strong headwinds in 2023 with a possible global recession in H2 2023.

The natural gas price crashed starting in December, and a steady drop in oil prices will eat away most of the whopping free cash flow. Investors should be prepared for this next phase.

BP 1-year Chart Brent and NG price (Fun Trading StockCharts)

CFO Murray Auchincloss said in the conference call:

During the fourth quarter, we saw a sharp decline in both spot and futures prices. The quarter average TTF price fell by 51% as warm start to winter allowed Europe to maintain inventory levels. In the U.S., Henry Hub declined as storage levels recovered towards seasonal norms. The outlook for the first quarter remains dependent on weather in the Northern Hemisphere and the pace of Chinese demand recovery.

I still believe investors should invest in BP long-term, but not unconditionally. Meaning only if you combine a long-term investment with some short-term trading LIFO or something similar for investors who cannot trade LIFO. BP is shifting its business from an oil and gas producer to green energy expecting a demand for oil and gas to deepen by 2050.

The share of fossil fuels as a primary energy source will fall from 80 percent in 2019 to between 55 and 20 percent by 2050, while renewables’ share will grow from 10 percent to between 35 percent and 65 percent over the same time period.

Applying the right trading/investing strategy is crucial to maximizing your return, especially in stocks that depend on commodity prices and their cyclicity.

Thus, long-term investors should continue accumulating this cyclical stock on any significant weaknesses. But, due to extreme volatility in the oil industry and the costly shift to renewable, I recommend short-term trading LIFO. About 40% to 50% should be allocated to this task to minimize the risks of a sudden severe retracement recurring like clockwork.

BP Plc - Financial Table 4Q22: The Raw Numbers

Note: Each BP ADS represents six (6) "ordinary shares" of BP. Ordinary shares are the English equivalent of common stock in a U.S. corporation.

BP 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Revenues in $ Billion 50.55 49.26 67.87 55.01 69-26 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 52.24 51.22 69.51 57.81 70.36 Net income in $ Billion 2.33 -20.38 9.26 -2.16 10.80 EBITDA $ Billion 8.40 -13.20 18.21 6.29 21.09 EPS diluted in $/share 0.70 -6.27 2.83 -0.69 3.50 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 6.12 8.21 10.86 8.29 13.57 Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 2.77 2.60 2.67 3.11 3.70 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 3.34 5.61 8.20 5.18 9.88 Total cash (+other investments) $ Billion 26.22 34.51 33.24 29.60 23.91 Gross Debt in $ Billion (not including lease) 61.18 60.61 52.87 46.56 46.95 Dividend per share in $ 0.3276 0.3276 0.36036 0.36036 0.3966 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.327 3.252 3.270 3.148 3.028 Oil Production detail and Renewable 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,332 2,252 2,198 2,298 2,265 Production Rosneft in K Boep/d 1,126 750 0 0 0 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 56.05 64.70 73.24 74.08 66.18 Global Natural gas price ($/M BTU) 7.38 8.24 8.31 10.41 9.59 Total Developed renewables to FID and Renewables pipeline in net GW 27.5 29.5 30.1 31.5 43.0 Click to enlarge

Sources: Company release

* The total equivalent Production represents the gas production operations for 956K Boep/d and oil production operations for 1,309K Boep/d in 4Q22.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly total revenues and other investments were $70.36 billion in 4Q22

Note: The four quarters of 2020 have been restated by the company, which is confusing historically.

BP Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

BP had total revenues of $70.356 billion for the quarter (oil revenues are $69.257 billion). CapEx in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.70 billion, compared with $2.77 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The income attributable to BP's shareholders in the fourth quarter was a whopping $10.80 billion compared with $2.33 billion last year.

The Lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results were due to a decline in refinery throughputs and a fall in oil equivalent production of about 2.9% YoY, even if the company enjoyed higher commodity prices.

Operating cash flow in the quarter of $13.571 billion compared to $6.116 billion in 4Q21.

At the end of the fourth quarter, net debt was $21.422 billion, compared with $30.613 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Excellent progress in this segment, even if I believe the company could eventually use more cash to cutting debt instead of unnecessary buybacks.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

BP Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus Capex.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow ("ttm") was $28.863 billion, with a fourth-quarter of 2022 of $9.875 billion.

Cash flow from operations increased sequentially to a record of $13.571 billion a record as shown in the chart below.

BP Quarterly Cash flow from operations history (Fun Trading) BP announced a $2.75 billion share buyback program, anticipated to be completed before its first-quarter results. The company declared a dividend per ordinary share of $0.661 for the December quarter, reflecting an increase of 10%. Note: BP ADR dividend is six times the ordinary dividend of $0.3966 per ADR share (The table above).

3 - Oil production (Upstream and no more Rosneft)

BP Quarterly Oil equivalent Production history (Fun Trading)

Upstream: The quarter's production was 2,265K Boep/d, down 2.9% compared to last year and down 1.4% sequentially. Oil production and operations represent 1,309K Boep/d, and gas and low carbon energy represent 956K Boep/d.

The company sold its total hydrocarbon per Boe at $66.18 during the fourth quarter compared with $56.05 in the same period last year. The natural gas price was $9.59 per thousand cubic feet compared with $7.38 in the year-ago quarter. However, it will be another different story for the coming first quarter of 2023.

BP Quarterly Oil and Gas prices history (Fun Trading) BP operates under four different segments:

Gas and low-carbon energy Profits increased to $3,148 million in 4Q22 from a profit of $2,211 million last year, mainly due to increased liquid and gas prices YoY. In the fourth quarter, total production was 956K Boep/d, down from 974K Boep/d last year. Also, in this category, the company indicates the total developed renewables to FID and renewables pipeline at 43 GW, up from 27.5 GW last year.

Oil production and operations For the fourth quarter, the total production of 1,309K Boep/d was down from 1,358K Boep/d in the year-ago quarter. After adjusting for non-operating items, underlying replacement cost earnings before interest and tax for the segment were $2,586 million. It compares to $1,060 million in the year-ago quarter. BP sold liquids at $80.43 a barrel in the fourth quarter compared with $71.07 in the prior-year period. It sold natural gas at $10.20 per thousand cubic feet compared with $8.73 in the year-ago quarter. Hydrocarbon price realization rose to $74.60 per Boe from $66.19.

Customer & products Underlying RC earnings before interest and tax were $1,902 million in 4Q22, up from $611 million last year. The increase was due to a significant improvement in refining marker margin. BP-operated refining availability at the December-end quarter was 95%, decreasing from 95.4% in the year-ago quarter. Total refinery throughputs from the second quarter were reported at 1,378 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D), declining from 1,644 MBbl/D in the prior-year quarter.

4 - Net debt is $21.42 billion in 4Q22

BP Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

BP's net debt is now $21.422 billion. Gearing is 20.5%.

The company had $23,907 million in cash, cash equivalent, and marketable securities; long-term debt, including current, was $46,944 million. It is a significant drop from $61.176 billion in 4Q21.

The debt-to-equity ratio has dropped to 0.695, according to Ycharts, which is still high, but this ratio improved significantly in 2022.

Technical Analysis and commentary

BP TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

BP forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $37.1 and support at $34. The trading strategy is to sell 40%-50% of your long position, partially between $37 and $37.5, with possible higher resistance at $39.

The descending triangle is considered a bearish continuation pattern. Thus, I expect a possible breakdown at the end of the pattern life, so taking some profit off now is a good idea.

On the other hand, I recommend buying BP between $34.5 and $33.5, with possible lower support at $32.4.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.