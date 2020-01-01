Like free charts comparing discounts to book value throughout the sector? Let us hear in the comments that you consider them relevant to investment decisions throughout the sector. Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+ via Getty Images

The latest dip in the market is creating far more opportunities. We're seeing them in equity REITs, mortgage REITs, preferred shares, and BDCs. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) plunged 20% (as of last close) relative to Feb. 8, 2023. That's been a harsh reaction since the Q4 2022 earnings release. The dividend cut was probably a significant factor in the underperformance.

I want to talk about a few opportunities in the sector today.

Dynex Capital (DX) is one of the agency mortgage REITs. By our estimate, they're trading at about a 17% discount to the current estimated book value. Shares carry a 13.3% dividend yield. The payout ratio will scare some investors, but it represents a flaw with the system used to establish "Core EPS." Note: Dynex Capital is using EAD (Earnings Available for Distribution). However, the calculations are fundamentally the same so I'm going to simply call it core EPS.

Analysts create their estimates (which drive payout ratios) for these non-GAAP metrics. While you certainly do want non-GAAP metrics as a significant part of the package for analyzing mortgage REITs, the method used to establish core EPS for mortgage REITs has a few flaws. These flaws are mainly related to how different derivatives (used for hedging) are recognized and how the historical price and amortization flow through the yield on assets.

When interest rate volatility was lower, the flaws in core EPS were not particularly important. They had a minimal impact. However, we're seeing a huge gap in the projected core EPS per dollar of book value between DX, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR). The huge gap in projected core EPS per dollar of book value does not mean DX is being less efficient. It simply reflects differences from the way the portfolio is structured and the way costs and income are wrapped into that equation.

Moving on to the originators, we continue to see significant value in Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) and Ready Capital (RC). We think these REITs should trade materially closer to book value. Ready Capital announced a buyout, and the market thoroughly punished shares. There are positives and negatives to the transaction, but the magnitude of the decline puts RC at an unusually large discount to book value (estimated discount of around 34%). It's hard to argue against RC at such a large discount to book.

Looking at Rithm Capital, they've only made a few bad decisions:

They had too much credit-sensitive exposure going into the pandemic, which triggered some cheap asset sales. They bought another company in the origination/servicing space at the wrong time. However, the price wasn't too bad, so it's not a bad deal. They changed their name and ticker to the single worst name in the sector. Seriously, they had to misspell rhythm? Why? They went from a ticker everyone knew to RITM. That ticker is a misspelling of their own misspelled name. Seriously, that's a really bad name and ticker combination. At least with "New Residential" you knew it was related to something residential.

Here are some New Residential stats (don't make me call them Rithm):

12/31/2021 book value per share: $11.44

12/31/2022 book value per share: $12.00

Dividends paid during 2022: $1.00

Internalized management with the costs recognized during the year

There are your stats. Book value wasn't pumped up by pushing the internalization costs into Goodwill. So that's a real boost of $.56 in book value per share during 2022.

We see Q1 2023 as a pretty rough period. We're forecasting a dip in book value per share down to somewhere closer to $11.50. However, interest rates have been pretty wild so that estimate certainly could move again before the quarter ends. Based on $11.50, RITM would be at a 30% discount to book value.

Going on to commercial mortgage REITs, we see value in both Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT). In BXMT, you get dramatically superior management. BXMT is externally managed, which is generally a negative factor. However, Blackstone has done a solid job managing the REIT for shareholders. It's one of the few external managers that doesn't deserve to be called out for weak performance. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is internally managed, but I'd still trade their internal management for being externally managed by BXMT. GPMT tends to produce weaker earnings and weaker total economic returns (change in BV + dividends), so why would anyone ever want it?

Because shares trade at about 36% of book value (64% discount) and leverage has been declining. Even if you assume GPMT's assets need a material write-down on average, the resulting book value would still be far above the current share price. I'd be happy to see BXMT looking to create a buyout here. While BXMT is at a very material discount to book value (estimated 28% discount), it's still much smaller than GPMT's discount. BXMT could operate the portfolio more efficiently and finance it more effectively, so an acquisition could be immediately accretive to BXMT's book value per share and earnings per share. Looking at the earnings multiples, you wouldn't think an acquisition could be accretive to earnings for BXMT, but the improvement in operating costs and financing costs could be significant. I'm not predicting that a buyout will happen, but I think shareholders in both REITs would benefit. Remember, Broadmark Realty (BRMK) was able to get a buyout from RC and BRMK was trading at a significantly higher price-to-book ratio than GPMT.

Therefore, we have five bullish ratings. Those shares, along with their dividend yields, are listed below:

DX: 13.2%

RITM: 12.4%

RC: 16.2%

BXMT: 13.4%

GPMT: 15.6%

Note: GPMT's weaker earnings are a material factor that weighs on that dividend and creates increased risk. However, there's almost always a significant risk in double-digit dividend yields.

Preferred Shares

Investors looking to reduce the risk a bit may want to check out the preferred shares. NLY-F (NLY.PF) is already floating and has a stripped yield of 10.2% with shares at $24.04. Due to the floating rate, we may see the dividends increase a bit further. However, when the Federal Reserve eventually cuts rates (probably late this year or sometime in 2024), the floating feature becomes less attractive. For a big fixed-rate dividend, see FBRT-E (FBRT.PE) at $19.17. The stripped yield of 10% is offering an attractive return. Shares go ex-dividend near the end of the month. That's factored into the stripped yield. Without the dividend accrual, the yield would "only" be 9.78%.

I think NLY-F and FBRT-E are each good choices here. I'm inclined to favor FBRT-E a bit due to the larger discount to call value and the premise that I think rates will dip by the end of 2024 if not sooner. There also are a few AGNC preferred shares that offer a better valuation, though those shares are not floating yet.

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including "trading" strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn't the only step in the analysis, but it's the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

When investors think it isn't possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can't simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: Bullish on common shares DX, RC, RITM, BXMT, GPMT

Bullish on preferred shares: NLY-F, FBRT-E