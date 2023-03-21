Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2023 4:39 PM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.47K Followers

Call Start: 10:00 January 1, 0000 10:41 AM ET

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

March 21, 2023 10:00 ET

Company Participants

Randy Giveans - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development

Mads Peter Zacho - Chief Executive Officer

Niall Nolan - Chief Financial Officer

Oeyvind Lindeman - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Nolan - Stifel

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Randy Giveans

[Operator Instructions] Welcome to the Fourth Quarter Financial Results for 2022. We have with us Mads Peter Zacho, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Niall Nolan, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Officer; and myself Randall Giveans, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development in North America. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today.

As we conduct today's presentation, we'll be making various forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to, the future expectations, plans and prospects from both the financial and operational perspective and are based on management assumptions, forecasts and expectations as of today's date and are as subject to material risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ significantly from our forward-looking information and financial forecast. Additional information about these factors and assumptions are included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I now pass the floor to Mads Peter Zacho, the company's Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mads.

Mads Peter Zacho

Thank you, Randy and good morning and thank you for listening in. Please go Slide number 3.

Our fourth quarter came in substantially stronger than the previous quarter with revenues of $123 million EBITDA, just below $60 million and net income of $10 million. Our balance sheet is robust with cash of $153 million plus $20 million of undrawn facilities at year-end. The delivering of our balance sheet continued

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.