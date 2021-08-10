David Becker

Investing in cyclical companies is challenging for most long-term investors. It isn't easy to know what stage of the business cycle a company or industry is in, and when the market turns, earnings can regress quickly.

Deere (NYSE:DE) is one of the largest agricultural and industrial equipment makers worldwide. The company's core business is the manufacture and distribution of agricultural and construction equipment.

Deere has been one of the best performing stocks in the market for some time, and the stock has also been on a particularly strong run over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Deere is up 350.01% over the last 10 years, while the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 153.34% during the same time period.

Today, however, I believe Deere is a sell. Pent-up demand cuts both ways, and the main reason Deere's first quarter earnings were so strong, is in part because the company was able to resolve supply chain issues and continue to raise prices at arguably unsustainable levels. The first quarter of 2021 likely represented peak earnings growth for Deere because of multiple reasons in my view, and the company's growth rate should decelerate significantly in upcoming years.

The company had one of the best earnings periods in history from March of 2022 through the first quarter of this year. Deere reported full year sales in 2022 were up on net 34%, from $8.5 billion to $11.4 billion. Management also raised guidance for 2023 from previous expectations of $8 billion to $8.5 billion, to between $8.75 billion and $9.25 billion. Agricultural equipment sales for the quarter were up 55% year-over-year, while construction and forestry equipment sales were up 26% year-over-year for quarter. The company also easily beat earnings per share expectations, reporting first quarter EPS of $6.55, while expectations were for EPS of $5.56.

Deere has benefited from several catalysts over the last year that are likely unsustainable. Agricultural prices are at near record highs as the war between Russian and Ukraine has pushed grain and other commodity prices to elevated levels. There was also pent-up demand for agricultural equipment in the back half of 2022 because supply chain issues prevented much new equipment from coming to market earlier in the year, and these trends enabled the company to raise prices of multiple key agricultural products at a double-digit rate for the second consecutive year.

Deere faced a significant worker strike in 2021, and the company also dealt with a number of supply chain issues that in particular impacted the company's tractor division in 2021 and early 2022 as well. Management already announced that prices for tractors will be raised 11% in 2023, and this follows a price increase of 11% year-over-year from 2021 to 2022 as well. Deere has been able to raise prices for key equipment and other products. The company also plans to raise prices in particular for other agricultural products such as combines and sprayers by the mid-to-high single digit rate.

Deere's current net margin of 14.71% also looks unsustainable. Deere's margins have ranged between 3.78% and 14.71% over the last 12 years, and the company's net margin has averaged nearly 9% over the last decade. Deere should see the company's margins regress to the historical norm as the company's pricing power slows with pent-up demand falling.

Deere's price increases are not sustainable, and analysts are only forecasting the company's sales to increase by 2.5% per year over the next 4 years. The war between Russia and Ukraine may continue for some time, but growth estimates for this year are also still falling as the Fed continues to raise rates. Deere benefitted from significant pent-up demand in 2022 at the same time that many of the company's supply chain issues in 2021 were resolved, but management is not going to be able to continue to raise prices across key divisions at a double-digit rate. The $1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill that congress passed also contributed to the increase in demand for Construction equipment, and the federal government also isn't going to keep spending in this area at that level. Deere's earnings and margins are likely reaching a short-term peak

This is why the company also looks overvalued using several metrics. Deere currently trades at 2.11x likely forward sales, 13.17x forward EBITDA and 5.21x projected forward book value. The industry average is 1.61x forward sales projections, 10.27x forecasted forward EBITDA, and 2.38x likely forward books value. Deere also trades at 12.81x projected earnings, despite analysts projecting low-single digit growth over the next 4 years.

Deere has been one of the best performing stocks in the market for some time, but the company currently trades at nearly 13x likely forward earnings, and analysts are projecting low-single digit growth over the next 4 years. Deere also sells a number of the company's products into cyclical markets, and the pent-up demand that enabled the company to raise prices at a double-digit rate for two consecutive years is not sustainable over the long-term in my view. While this stock has had a huge run over the last decade, I think the share price is likely peaking.