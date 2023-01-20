Can A Weaker Dollar Be An Antidote For EM?

Mar. 21, 2023 5:51 PM ETVWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, ADRE, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, ISEM, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, UUP, USDU, UDN
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.88K Followers

Summary

  • For most of the last two years, the dollar steadily strengthened against most major currencies with little interruption.
  • While higher rates extinguished risk appetite for investors and sent the dollar soaring, emerging market equities continued their downtrend.
  • EM equities and the dollar have long displayed an inverse relationship. There are myriad reasons for this, both technical and sentiment-driven.

broken dollar sign

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

By Brian Manby, CFA

For most of the last two years, the dollar steadily strengthened against most major currencies with little interruption. Record inflation in the U.S. prompted the Federal Reserve to embark on its most rapid

Can a Weaker Dollar Be an Antidote for EM?

Can a Weaker Dollar Be an Antidote for EM?

Can a Weaker Dollar Be an Antidote for EM?

Can a Weaker Dollar Be an Antidote for EM?

Brian Manby, CFA, Associate, Investment Strategy

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.88K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.