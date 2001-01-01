Cisco And Comcast: One Offers Buffett-Like Return Potential

Summary

  • The regional banking crisis is likely to top the U.S. into a mild to average recession this year.
  • Stocks might sell off as much as 30% in the coming months. But Super SWANs like Cisco Systems and Comcast Corporation are great ways to ride out the coming economic storm.
  • Both are A or AA-rated recession-resistant businesses with steady cash flow, rock-solid balance sheets, adaptable management, and good to very good risk management.
  • Both offer 3+% yielding relatively safe dividends that grow every year.
  • But only one is so undervalued that it could more than double in three years and generate 100% higher inflation-adjusted income and wealth in the next 30 years. The last time this recession blue-chip was this undervalued, it delivered over 1200% returns in the following ten years.
open vault door and money dollars coming out.

tiero

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, March 20th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The 2023 banking crisis continues with First Republic Bank (FRC) likely to be dead...or acquired by May 20th.

Seeking Alpha

Bloomberg

Atlanta Federal Reserve

FactSet Research Terminal

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research

YCharts

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Morningstar

Morningstar

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own $14,000 worth of CSCO and CMCSA via ETFs.

