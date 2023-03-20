Sviatlana Barchan/iStock via Getty Images

Just over 18 months ago, I wrote about First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), noting that the company appeared to be paying a lofty price to diversify away from Mexico (and into Nevada) with its Jerritt Canyon acquisition. This is because the company was paying $470 million (~26.7 million in shares) for a mine where grades were steadily declining and one that was passed among several operators, including Meridian and Freeport (FCX), Minorco, AngloGold (AU), Veris, and Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC (subsidiary of Sprott Mining) who scooped up the project after a Canadian bankruptcy court ordered Veris to sell its assets. Just two years after the acquisition announcement, First Majestic has announced it will be temporarily suspending operations at Jerritt Canyon, an asset that contributed a significant 21% to FY2022 revenue even in a tough year for the asset.

Given that the Jerritt Canyon Mine produced ~135,000 ounces of gold per annum under its previous operator (Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC), there were ~700,000 ounces of gold in reserves, and the replacement cost for a roaster in Nevada was easily $1.0+ billion, it may have appeared like they were getting a tremendous deal. This is especially true if we factor in that the company was selling over-inflated First Majestic shares to pick up this asset. However, while the deal might have made sense of a sum-of-parts-valuation (roaster + reserves for expensive First Majestic shares) and certainly looked cheap compared to prices paid for Tier-1 developers, the difference was that these assets could work even in a sub $1,400/oz gold price environment with them being relatively straightforward and benefiting from above-average grades (high-grade future oxide mine in Nevada and high-grade future open-pit mine in Ontario).

Jerritt Canyon Operations (Company Website)

In Jerritt Canyon's case, First Majestic was taking a gamble at the onset, given that this was an operation that most recently operated at cash costs of $1,289/oz in 2020, ~60% above the industry average in FY2020 (~$800/oz). The thinking was that with the mine running at barely half its capacity of 4,500 tons per day (permitted for operating at 6,000 tons per day), economies of scale could drive down costs, and there were multiple mines that once in production would help lift output to take advantage of this excess processing capacity. Unfortunately, several issues have occurred following the acquisition. Let's look at what went wrong, how we got here, and if there's still a future for this asset.

Jerritt Canyon History & Planned Production Profile

As noted at the time of the acquisition, while Jerritt Canyon was one of Nevada's largest producers in its prime, given that it benefited from open-pit grades north of 0.16 grams per ton of gold from Marlboro Canyon (~1.4 million ounces produced), Lower and Upper North Generator Hill (~1.5 million ounces combined of production), and Dash (~420,000 ounces produced). The asset also enjoyed satisfactory underground grades from MCE, Saval, Murray, and West Generator historically, which contributed feed at grades ranging from 0.23 to 0.50 ounces per ton of gold (~7.8 to ~17.1 grams per ton of gold). However, as shown in the chart, grades were considerably lower under Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC and Veris, as was production, with operators struggling to maintain grades above 5.5 grams per ton of gold. Worse, tons processed were declining, making it tougher to make these lower grades work.

Jerritt Canyon Mine - Annual Gold Production & Head Grades (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Jerritt Canyon - Historical Production under JCG LLC (Company Technical Report)

Given the declining grade profile on a trailing-ten-year basis, it was surprising that the Q2 2021 Technical Report guided for much better grades than had been historically mined (0.18 to 0.22 ounces per ton gold), and didn't lean very conservative on recovery rates, with expected recoveries of 86% vs. 85.3% under Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC. However, the result of using these favorable grade assumptions (6.2 - 7.5 grams per ton of gold) and an 86% recovery rate plus arguably conservative mining and processing rates was that ($102.00/ton and $45.00/ton, respectively or ~$165/ton in total with G&A) and limited sustaining capital (average of $8.5 million per year) was that the mine was expected to operate at sub $1,100/oz all-in sustaining costs [AISC] even with a modest production rate.

Given that several other Nevada operations have higher underground mining costs, one could argue that these cost assumptions were too conservative, and this was certainly the case. In fact, total production costs per ton came in above $220.00/ton in FY2022 at Jerritt Canyon, with processing costs closer to $60.00/ton last year. If this were a 10.0+ gram per ton mine on a bad day, the ~20% increase in costs wouldn't have been such an issue. However, with a relatively small delta between the cut-off grade and planned feed grades, there was little room for error. Plus, as I noted in a previous update, sustaining capital would be elevated in the first year or two if First Majestic did want to increase its throughput rates, pushing up AISC in the first year or two.

This is because TSF 2 Phase 3 at Jerritt Canyon (an eight foot raise) would only provide an additional seven months of tailings storage, and Phase 4 would have to be constructed before 2021 to ensure adequate tailings capacity. However, even at a lower production rate than First Majestic was gunning (2,350 tons per day) for to take advantage of the excess processing capacity, TSF 2 Phase 4 would still only provide capacity until December 2023. So, as soon as First Majestic assumed control of the operations, we would need to see elevated sustaining capital with the completion of TSF2 and the installation of a new liner, with further expansions required if it did plan to consistently operate at a 3,000+ ton per day rate to benefit from economies of scale.

Let's dig into what went wrong below.

What Went Wrong

For starters, inflationary pressures have wreaked havoc on margins sector-wide, with higher labor/contractor, fuel, power, cyanide, explosives, and steel costs, in addition to lime and other consumables. This hasn't been helped by labor tightness in prolific regions which was likely contributed to even higher labor costs than planned. In fairness, First Majestic announced its acquisition of Jerritt Canyon in February 2021 while inflation rates were at low single-digit levels in the United States and there wasn't any worry about high single-digit inflation rates that could severely impact the profitability of operations. However, in all fairness, some conservatism could have been baked in with ultra-loose monetary policy, supply chain headwinds and considerable government stimulus, which certainly provided the fuel for an increase in inflation rates.

For example, cash costs at Turquoise Ridge (another primarily underground operation in Nevada) soared from $711/oz in FY2020 to $1,035/oz in FY2022 while cash costs at the Cortez Complex increased from $678/oz to $815/oz. In total across open-pit and underground operations, NGM LLC which is operated by Barrick (GOLD) saw its cash costs increase 29% from FY2020 to FY2022, and these are operations that benefit from economies of scale even if they do haul ore over longer distances than Jerritt Canyon in some cases.

The other thing that went wrong, of course, is that gold didn't go to $8,000/oz as previously predicted in 2017, and in First Majestic's defense, Jerritt Canyon would be a very profitable operation at $8,000/oz even with $2,000/oz+ all-in sustaining costs. Kidding aside, these inflationary pressures made previously world-class mines into great mines from a profitability standpoint; they turned mediocre mines into semi-profitable mines, and morphed challenged mines into those with razor-thin operations with little margin of error. One could argue that Jerritt Canyon was a challenged mine with work required to renegotiate procurement contracts for services and consumables and relatively low grades for an underground operation running at barely half capacity.

US Inflation Rates (USInflationCalculator.com)

If First Majestic had modeled more conservative estimates of $190/ton operating costs (under the assumption it wasn't able to push throughput rates to 3,000 tons per day) and modeled lower grades to be on the safe side to incorporate higher than expected dilution or lower productivity, this is an operation that they might have passed over vs. acquiring given that the margin of error would have been too small.

The final two things that went wrong were that grades came in well below planned levels, with average feed grades in FY2021 and FY2022 of ~4.0 grams per ton of gold vs. planned grades of ~6.6 grams per ton of gold. This is the difference in more than $130/ton in rock value and when operating costs rise more than $30/ton vs. planned levels, this is a huge issue. In First Majestic's defense, it gets a pass for Q4 2022 due to challenging weather conditions with multiple weeks of severe cold weather in Northern Nevada and double normal snowfall amounts that made ore haulage more challenging from its SSX and West Generator. The result was that even though tons mined increased, the asset couldn't take advantage of leveraging fixed costs by pushing more ore through the plant.

December 2022 Elko Temperature History vs. Averages (WeatherSpark.com)

That said, this excuse is valid for Q4 2022, it doesn't excuse the much lower than planned grades over the past seven quarters operating the asset, and the ramp up to 3,000+ tons per day to reduce the impact of the high fixed costs has been much slower than planned. The combination of not benefiting from economies of scale, lower than planned grades and inflationary pressures on power, fuel, labor, contractors, and consumables is that the asset couldn't pull AISC below $2,000/oz and the team has come up miles short of its stated goal at Gold Forum Americas in 2021, which was as follows:

"We're actually expecting to have in 2024, we're expecting to produce 200,000 ounces of gold compared to about 112,000, 110,000 ounces this year."

- Keith Neumeyer, First Majestic CEO, Gold Forum Americas 2021

Unfortunately, the result of these miscalculations is that the company reported average AISC of ~$2,500/oz since Q2 2021, making Great Panther's (OTC:GPLDF) Tucano Mine in Brazil look like a low-cost operation. Worse, these costs since First Majestic took over, and one might have assumed that unit costs could only get better when they're lapping comps of ~$2,000/oz. Although these costs are somewhat inflated due to above-average sustaining capital at the asset (FY2022: $28.5 million) as First Majestic has had to put capital into an asset that historically didn't receive nearly enough investment. Still, these unit costs are hideous, and assumptions of $1,041/oz AISC are certainly far too optimistic (figures provided in Q2 2021 Technical Report).

Jerritt Canyon Mine - Production & Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

In fairness, while I was quite confident that First Majestic overpaid for this asset given the investment required to make it a profitable operation (mine development, tailings expansions), I did not foresee a shutdown, nor did I think the asset would be operating at costs consistently above $1,800/oz. Instead, I was cautiously optimistic that the asset could pull its costs below $1,600/oz on an AISC basis in 2024 with the benefit of higher throughput and higher grades from new Smith Zone 10, West Generator and Saval II that would give the asset the benefit of economies of scale. Although this still would have been a marginal operation, it would have at least worked at today's gold prices.

So, while I may have been right that the company overpaid for the asset and that it could pose a headache for shareholders, I clearly didn't foresee the suspension of operations nor that the asset would be perform as miserably as it has. Hence, for full disclosure, I will be the first to admit this shortfall and not catching this better.

So, what's the future of the asset look like?

The Future Of Jerritt Canyon

As noted in the company's most recent news release, it plans to process 45,000 tonnes of aboveground stockpiles this year, but it will suspend all mining activities and reducing its workforce immediately. The plan now is to test near-mine and greenfield targets to grow resources at the mine which are relatively low and could potentially enhance economics if it can continue hitting half an ounce per ton grades like it was at Smith Zone 10. The company is also planning to work on converting current inferred resources into measured ounces that have higher confidence, and look at reducing its mining costs through owner-mining and working to improve contractor rates and terms. Finally, the company noted it's looking to modernize the plant to not freeze up during severe weather conditions.

In regards to exploration success, First Majestic certainly has a massive land package and it may not need extremely high grade discoveries given that a lift in throughput to 3,000 to 4,000 tons per day should help this asset to perform much better with the benefit of economies of scale. In regards to mining costs, a move to owner mining has certainly paid off very well for Centamin Egypt (OTCPK:CELTF) at its Sukari Underground Operation with better productivity, but it will take an upfront investment which First Majestic may not be comfortable with as it's already thrown a lot at this asset that hasn't provided anything in return except cash burn. Finally, on modernizing the plant, First Majestic has done a good job with its Mexican operations, and this seems like a relatively easy fix to avoid downtime.

Mine Layout & Producing Mines (Company Website)

The problem in my view is that while Jerritt Canyon might have been a sub $1,350/oz AISC operation at a consistent 3,200 ton per day throughput rate using 2021 pricing for labor, fuel, power, and commodities, inflationary pressures are sticky and don't appear to mean-reverting much. Plus, Nevada is only getting busier with AngloGold moving in, Barrick ramping up at Goldrush and producing more at Turquoise Ridge, and i-80 Gold (IAUX) also looking to build a 400,000 ounce per annum company in the state. Hence, I would expect above-average inflation rates for the foreseeable future, which combined with inflationary pressures for other commodities means that the old $1,350/oz AISC might be the new $1,600/oz even at targeted 3,000+ ton per day throughput rates. And at this cost profile, it's harder to justify bringing this asset back online without $2,000/oz gold prices at a bare minimum.

To summarize, while I wouldn't say that Jerritt Canyon is a complete write-off just yet, it's difficult to be overly optimistic about the asset vs. when it was acquired and we had low single-digit inflation and a mine plan built around ~6.8 gram per ton head grades. In reality, it's looking like 5.6 to 5.8 gram per ton head grades would be a win relative to what we've been seeing and relative to early assumptions. Unfortunately, if we use more conservative cost estimates of $190.00/ton even with the benefit of economies of scale, this is still cutting it pretty close when comparing rock values of ~$262.00/ton after recoveries (85%).

Hence, First Majestic is going to need to find a way to cut costs, increase throughput, and run a much leaner operation overall if it wants to sustainably operate this mine profitably with a sub 6.0 gram per ton grade profile.

Estimated value of ore is based on 5.7 grams per ton feed grade, 85% gold recoveries, and a gold price of $1,850/oz. For now and following the suspension, First Majestic's ~37 million silver-equivalent ounce [SEO] profile for 2023 (previous guidance) has been cut down to barely 24 million SEOs, or ~170,000 ounces of gold and ~10 million ounces of silver.

So, is the stock a Buy?

Unfortunately, even following its 70% decline, First Majestic still isn’t cheap enough from an investment standpoint. This is because it has a current market cap of ~$1.56 billion and an estimated net asset value of ~$880 million which includes exploration upside at all of its assets. After dividing market cap by estimated net asset value, we arrive at a P/NAV multiple of ~1.77 which still leaves First Majestic at a premium to other silver peers like Hecla (HL) despite an inferior jurisdictional and margin profile for First Majestic. Hence, while it may be tempting to bottom fish, I don’t see any investment thesis here yet at the current valuation.

Summary

First Majestic is now down over 70% from when I highlighted the stock as one to take profits on above US$19.00, and I have continued to reiterate that there's no way to own the stock given that it has consistently traded at over 2.0x P/NAV. The recent suspension of operations at Jerritt Canyon and risks of an impairment certainly doesn't help its net asset value figure, but with the stock down nearly 75%, some of the undeserved valuation premium has finally come off of the stock, with the fully diluted market cap now down to ~$1.56 billion. This still isn't cheap for what's effectively a silver producer with a production profile of ~24 million silver-equivalent ounces (or less than ~280,000 ounces of gold-equivalent at an 85/1 ratio) that's now back to having no jurisdictional diversification in a less favorable jurisdiction: Mexico.

That said, sentiment on the stock is the worst I've seen it in years (even if partially justified) and many silver apes that barreled into the stock during the 2021 squeeze attempt that did not know what they owned may finally be looking for an exit, leading to some panic selling. In addition, some investors that were too overweight a miner that's proven to be one of the worst performers might also be looking to unload their positions. Obviously there's no guarantee that this creates a bottom in the stock, but I like to buy stocks that are hated and if we can see a bottoming pattern show up in the coming weeks, I would consider going long for a swing trade. That said, at a current share price of US$5.75, I don't see that setup in place just yet, so I'm remaining on the sidelines for now.