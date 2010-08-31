daboost

Apple’s “Puts to Calls" Ratio is lower but still historically high

While economics tells an investor what to buy, investor sentiment, like puts and calls ratios, can assist one in determining when to buy. It helped two months ago when we wrote the first article on Apple (AAPL). That moment is indicated by the last green arrow on the right. This is a follow up on that article.

Ratio of Apple Puts to Calls (Michael McDonald)

Although not as high as the ratio two months ago, at .97 it is still high on an historic basis. This ratio is confirmed by another puts and calls metric. The standard ratio is a ratio of contracts; this new ratio is a ratio of trades. Comparing the two helps us determine how broad based the option statistics are.

A ratio of puts and call contracts wouldn't mean much if just one trader bought all the puts, or all the calls. The one side of the ratio then reflects the opinion of just one trader. However, if the ratio of trades is comparable to that of contracts, it provides confidence that we are measuring the opinion of many traders. This is what we want.

As you see below, the ratio of trades is .96, which is effectively identical to the ratio of contracts. This means the ratios reflect the opinions of thousands of traders.

Ratio of Option Trades in Apple (Michael McDonald)

Option activity in Apple is declining

The ratios are useful but they don't tell us anything about the actual numbers. A “puts to calls” ratio of 2.0 might mean two “puts” and one “call”, or it could be 2,000 “puts” and 1,000 calls. So, it's important to also inspect the actual numbers behind the ratios. When we do this we can see that option activity in Apple stock has been declining.

Average daily puts and calls traded in Apple (Michael McDonald)

This chart graphs the average number of trades per day in Apple puts and calls. The red line are calls; the green line puts. I've circled the decline in both put and call volume over the last five months. Does this decline have any meaning? We believe it does.

Few know that the original option article by Mary Zweig in Barron’s magazine in 1971 covered two subjects: the puts to calls ratio plus something he called the option activity ratio. Over time, because the latter ratio was hard to calculate, it was forgotten.

It was based on the idea that lots of option activity occurs when speculative juices are flowing and prices are nearing their peak. Notice the high peaks in call activity at high Apple price points.

On the other side, low option activity occurs when investors are losing interest, giving up and becoming complacent. The latter usually occurs at a low price point, just before the beginning of a large advance.

We think this is what the decline in option activity of Apple implies. Apple stock is almost unchanged for two years. Unfortunately, this causes many investors to lose interest, probably at the very moment they should be getting interested. In any event, we see the decline in option activity as a positive for Apple, as is the high puts to calls ratio.