Why Is Option Activity Declining In Apple?

Mar. 21, 2023 6:27 PM ETAAPL
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
2K Followers

Summary

  • Although not as high as last January, the current puts to calls ratio for Apple stock is still high on a historical basis. This implies higher prices.
  • This high ratio of puts and call contracts is confirmed by another ratio, the ratio of the number of put and call trades in Apple.
  • However, overall option activity in Apple has been declining for five months. However, we think this is positive for the stock for an obscure reason.

Word stock option written with white solid letters

daboost

Apple’s “Puts to Calls" Ratio is lower but still historically high

While economics tells an investor what to buy, investor sentiment, like puts and calls ratios, can assist one in determining when to buy. It helped two months ago when we wrote

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Ratio of Apple Puts to Calls (Michael McDonald)

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Ratio of Option Trades in Apple (Michael McDonald)

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Average daily puts and calls traded in Apple (Michael McDonald)

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
2K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.