PonyWang

ChipMOS (NASDAQ:IMOS) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. It is one of the stand-out performing semiconductor stocks since October 2022. IMOS stock returned 31.3%, easily beating the S&P 500 (SPY) gain of 10.47%. Investors bid shares higher in January, despite reports of a previous month's Y/Y revenue decline. In the fourth quarter, ChipMOS posted a sharp drop in revenue but markets did not fret.

What did markets like about ChipMOS’ Q4 results?

Fourth-Quarter Revenue Falls

In the last quarter, ChipMOS posted revenue of $152.5 million, down by 10.8% sequentially and down by 31.0% Y/Y. The markets did not react negatively to the results. The December period is a result of broad market declines. Customers adjusted their inventory to match market demand levels.

ChipMOS adjusted for the macro headwinds ahead of time. It cut its capital expenditure spending and its utilization levels. In addition, the semiconductor services company increased factory automation. Most importantly, those cost cuts did not result in a drop in customer support levels. Customers will ultimately appreciate the sustained strong service quality. When the business improves and end market demand levels rise, customers will likely increase their orders.

Dec-22 Nov-22 Dec-21 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues 50.6 50.7 73.7 -0.3 % -31.4 % Click to enlarge

Figures in US $ million

In the table above, the small monthly drop from Nov. to Dec. 2022 suggests that demand for end-to-end assembly and test services will rebound soon.

Opportunity

ChipMOS Chairman and President S.J. Cheng said that its utilization rate fell to 49% in the last quarter. Display driver IC (“DDIC”) utilization increased to 53%. The company benefited from a rush order and low-cost metal composite bump utilization at 41%. DDIC product revenue increased to 33.8%.

The company benefits from the automotive portion of its DDIC representing 20% of its revenue. This is also around 15% of ChipMOS’ 15% of its OLED revenue. The Automotive and industrial sectors account for 60% of the DDIC-related product revenue. By comparison, computing is only around 6.4% of sales. This product mix suggests that ChipMOS is well-position to benefit from stable to growing automotive panel demand.

Cheng highlighted that OLED is gradually rebounding. Although the executive warned shareholders to expect a weaker current quarter. The period has fewer working days and is subject to inventory adjustments. Fortunately, based on customer feedback, ChipMOS expects a gradual rebound starting in the second quarter.

DDIC and mixed-signal products will lead the business recovery. The company expects a recovery in memory products to follow after that.

Rebound Starts in Second Quarter

As mentioned above, DDIC will lead the second-quarter recovery. For the full year, ChipMOS will invest in anything other than increasing capacity. This includes increasing operating efficiency, quality, automation, and research and development.

When demand from automotive and industrial segment businesses increases, ChipMOS will likely adjust its product mix to increase operating margins.

Stock Trades Below Fair Value

Investors may compare the price-to-earnings GAAP ratio of ChipMOS to the sector. The GAAP P/E of 7.95 times trades at less than half of the sector median of 21.73 times. Its EV/Sales are also lower than the sector median:

IMOS value (seekingalpha)

The stock trades at a discount since its growth rate is negative. The company needs to report positive growth similar to its five-year average:

IMOS Revenue (seekingalpha premium)

Shareholders should be content to wait. The stock paid a $2.88 per share annual dividend. This yields 12.33% at current prices.

IMOS Yield (seekingalpha)

Risks

Markets occasionally mix up the downside risks in IMOS stock with the memory market. However, the weak demand for computing hurt memory suppliers like Micron Technology (MU). Micron has company-specific issues. Demand for the latest generation DDR memory will remain weak as customers delay or cancel computer upgrades.

Investors should consider semiconductor companies involved in the manufacturing process. ASE Group (ASX) is a provider of assembling and test manufacturing services. ASE stock closed at close to a 52-week high. Similarly, Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) supplies and offers ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services.

I previously covered UCTT stock with buy ratings.

Your Takeaway

ChipMOS remains a consistently managed semiconductor company. This is not a stock for growth investors seeking volatility. Instead, patient investors should have the confidence that the company manages through both the growth and slowdown phase of the product cycle.