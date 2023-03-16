Bitcoin Is Beginning Its Next Long-Term Uptrend

Summary

  • Bitcoin's past six months of price action closely resemble its 2014 Mt. Gox bear market.
  • This pattern suggests Bitcoin has entered the next bull phase of its global monetary adoption process.
  • According to this forecast, early-2023 is the third-best Bitcoin buying opportunity of all time.
  • During the next 1.5 years, Bitcoin's price should accumulate with an upward bias, supported by the 30-week Simple Moving Average and the Power Law bands.

Bitcoin Trading Bull Market Green Cryptocurrency Graph Banner Background

remotevfx/iStock via Getty Images

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is in its most transformational period ever. The aggregate fundamental, technical, economic, and geopolitical dynamics suggest Bitcoin is beginning a new long-term uptrend.

According to Bitcoin's past decade of cyclical price action, Bitcoin's current

BTC:USD - 1W, Full Picture

BTC:USD - 1W, Elliott waves, Power-Law bands, 30W-SMA, Technology Adoption stages (TradingView 3/16/2023)

Bitcoin: Total Active Addresses

Bitcoin: Total Active Addresses (LookIntoBitcoin)

Bitcoin: Value Days Destroyed (Annotated)

Bitcoin: Value Days Destroyed (LookIntoBitcoin)

Bitcoin is here

Bitcoin is here (Author)

Bitcoin Golden Ratio Multiplier, Technology / Monetary Adoption Inflection Points Annotated

Bitcoin Golden Ratio Multiplier, Technology / Monetary Adoption Inflection Points (LookIntoBitcoin 3/17/2023)

Bitcoin User Metrics

Bitcoin User Metrics (BuyBitcoinWorldwide)

BTC:USD - 1D, Elliott Waves

BTC:USD - 1D, Elliott Waves (TradingView 3/16/2023)

BTC:USD - 1W, Elliott waves, Power Law bands, 30W-SMA, Technology / Monetary Adoption stages

BTC:USD - 1W, Elliott waves, Power Law bands, 30W-SMA, Technology / Monetary Adoption stages (TradingView 3/16/2023)

BTC:USD - 1W, Elliott waves, Power Law bands, 30W-SMA, Technology / Monetary Adoption stages

BTC:USD - 1W, Elliott waves, Power Law bands, 30W-SMA, Technology / Monetary Adoption stages (TradingView 3/16/2023)

BTC:USD - 1W, 30-week SMA vs Power Law Trend

BTC:USD - 1W, 30-week SMA vs Power Law Trend (TradingView 3/16/2023)

BTC:USD - Weekly (solid) vs Monthy (dashed) trendlines

BTC:USD - Daily trendlines (TrendSpider 3/19/2023)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

