Energy Outlook: Real Assets, Geopolitics And Post-Crisis Liquidity (Video)

Mar. 22, 2023 5:55 AM ETEnergy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)AMZA, CVX, IBM, PQTAX, PXD, QQQ, UNG, USO, XOM, OIL, XOP
Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.67K Followers

Summary

  • The outlook for energy enters a new period, with a floor of demand and potentially tight supply.
  • From an investor conference as the SVB crisis unfolded, a set of investors liked real estate and infrastructure, alongside old industry.
  • From Houston's CERA week to an Austin SXSW investor conference, investor sentiment is discerned and analyzed.
  • The growth vs. value dynamic coincides with liquidity concerns. The idea of liquidity and its value is going through a revival.
Global communication network concept. Digital transformation. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. 3D rendering.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The ripple effects of the banking crisis colored and changed many a thesis at an investor conference in Austin during SXSW's tech days March 13-14. Earlier, during the week of March 6 at CERA in Houston, the global energy event offered insight into

This article was written by

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.67K Followers
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Lately, she is working on market making in an impact area, trying to match capital to beneficial projects. With partners, she works from the ground-up through to a final end game, with some projects that are enduring or long-lived.Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, clean and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus—all interrelated in various ways. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.