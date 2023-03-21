Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2023 7:37 PM ETIntellicheck, Inc. (IDN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.48K Followers

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Gar Jackson - IR

Bryan Lewis - CEO

Jeffrey Ishmael - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Intellicheck's Fourth Quarter and Yearend 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Gar Jackson, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Gar Jackson

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for the Intellicheck fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call.

Before we get started, I will take a few minutes to read the forward-looking statement. Certain statements in this conference call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. When used in this conference call words such as will, believe, expect, anticipate, encourage and similar expressions as they relate to the company or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the company's management, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs about future events. As of any projection or forecast, they are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and the company undertakes no obligation to and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether resulting from such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Additional information concerning forward-looking statements is contained under the headings of Safe Harbor Statement and Risk Factors listed from time to time in the company's filings with the

