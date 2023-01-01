Kornit Digital: No Near-Term Catalysts But Upgrading To 'Hold' On Bargain Valuation

Mar. 21, 2023 8:43 PM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.44K Followers

Summary

  • Last month, the company reported mediocre fourth quarter results and provided a cautious outlook for 2023.
  • With key system sales expected to remain weak, overall revenue is likely to be down for the second year in a row.
  • While management has implemented cost-cutting measures including a 10% workforce reduction, Kornit is unlikely to return to profitability this year.
  • Discussing recent changes to the company's forward guidance approach.
  • While the stock is lacking a near-term catalyst, I am upgrading Kornit Digital's shares from "Sell" to "Hold" due to the company's pristine balance sheet and bargain valuation.

automatic t-shirt screen printing rotary machine

genkur

Note:

I have covered Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Twelve months ago, leading digital textile printing solutions provider Kornit Digital Ltd. or "Kornit" shocked investors with disappointing

Key Metrics

Company Press Releases

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.44K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.