TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2023 8:05 PM ETTELA Bio, Inc. (TELA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.48K Followers

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 21, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Louisa Smith - Gilmartin Group

Tony Koblish - President and CEO

Roberto Cuca - COO and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street

Phillip Dantoin - Piper

Kyle Rose - Canaccord

David Turkaly - JMP

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the TELA Bio Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Louisa Smith from the Gilmartin Group. Please, go ahead.

Louisa Smith

Thank you, Lisa, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, TELA Bio released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the Company's website. Joining me on today's call are Tony Koblish, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Roberto Cuca, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, the Company may make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. We encourage you to review the Company's past and future filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which identify the specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

These factors may include, without limitation, statements regarding product development and pipeline opportunities, product potential, the impact of various macroeconomic conditions, including the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, recessionary concerns, banking and stability and inflationary pressures, the regulatory environment, sales and marketing strategies, capital resources or operating performance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.