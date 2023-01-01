DigitalOcean Holdings: Potential Difficulties Ahead

Mar. 21, 2023 9:46 PM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
467 Followers

Summary

  • DigitalOcean reported strong Q4 results and is executing well on their strategic plans.
  • That being said, the recent issues with SVB and regional banks mean that the startup and small business ecosystems may have difficulties in the near future.
  • Since these are core customers of DigitalOcean, it stands to reason that they may see a slowdown if these core customers reduce cloud spend.
  • The valuation seems reasonable here, but investors may want to wait for more clarity after the release of Q1 results and the conference call.
Shot of Data Center With Multiple Rows of Fully Operational Server Racks. Modern Telecommunications, Artificial Intelligence,large server area

Oselote

Thesis

DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) reported strong operating results for their fourth quarter and is executing well on their strategic plans. The recent failure of SVB and concerns about the regional banking system may slow the development of startups and small

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
467 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.