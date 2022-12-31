Performant Financial Faces Multiple Near-Term Headwinds - Sell

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Last week, the company reported mixed fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results with core Healthcare revenues slightly above expectations and profitability coming in below management's original guidance.
  • Due to a number of near-term headwinds, core Healthcare revenue growth is expected to decrease from 2022 levels while profitability will continue to be impacted by required growth investments.
  • Ongoing lack of profitability required the company to proactively amend its credit agreement with MUFG. In exchange for some limited covenant relief, available liquidity has been substantially reduced.
  • Assuming execution in line with management's projections, liquidity should remain sufficient over the course of the year, but the company won't be able to afford any major hick-ups, particularly with the implementation of the long-contested CMS RAC Region 2 contract now close at hand.
  • Considering near-term execution risks, renewed growth headwinds, ongoing profitability issues, and substantially reduced liquidity, risk/reward has become increasingly unfavorable for investors. Given these issues, I am downgrading Performant Financial's shares to "Sell" from "Hold".

Note:

I have covered Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

