HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2023 10:17 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.48K Followers

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Putnam - Investor Relations

Jon Kessler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tyson Murdock - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Neeleman - Founder and Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Anne Samuel - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Greg Peters - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital

David Larsen - BTIG

Stanislav Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Alexander Draper - Guggenheim Securities, LLC

George Hill - Deutsche Bank AG

Mark Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Allen Lutz - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the HealthEquity Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard Putnam. Please go ahead.

Richard Putnam

Thank you, Gary, and happy first day -- first full day of spring to everyone and welcome to HealthEquity's fourth quarter and fiscal yearend 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Richard Putnam. I do Investor Relations for HealthEquity and joining me today I have Jon Kessler, who is our President and CEO, Dr. Steve Neeleman, our Vice Chair and Founder of the company, and Tyson Murdock, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have two important reminders. First, a press release announcing our financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 yearend was issued after the market close this afternoon. The financial results and the press release include the contributions from our wholly owned subsidiaries and accounts that they administer. The press release also includes definitions of certain non-GAAP financial measures that we will reference today. A copy

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.