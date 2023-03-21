Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2023 10:30 PM ETPaySign, Inc. (PAYS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.48K Followers

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Newcomer - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Baker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Paysign Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. This call may include comments that maybe deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and the company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor created thereby. All statements beside statements of fact included on this call are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, that we are pleased with the opportunities that lie ahead for us in 2023; our belief that 2023 is looking to be an exciting year across all of our product lines; and our belief that we are all well prepared to capitalize on new opportunities; our plans to continue to add new plasma centers; and our belief that the increasing demand for plasma by the medical industry will facilitate the increase in donations and fuel the continued growth of our plasma businesses; our belief that we are beginning to see real traction in our pharma copay business where we have built an industry reputation of providing reliable patient affordability programs to pharmaceutical companies; our expectation for total revenues, plasma revenues, new centers, pharma revenues, gross profit margins, operating expenses, expected legal expenses for our outstanding litigation, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest income, net income, net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per diluted share for full year 2023; our expectations for total revenue, gross profit margins, operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023; our belief that inflationary pressures for food, gasoline, rent and other products and services appear to be driving individuals back into plasma donation centers; and our inability to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.