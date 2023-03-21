NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) Shareholder/Analyst Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 21, 2023 10:42 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.48K Followers

Call Start: 13:00 January 1, 0000 2:24 PM ET

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shareholder/Analyst Conference Call

March 21, 2023 13:00 ET

Company Participants

Simona Jankowski - Vice President of Investor Relations

Colette Kress - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Jensen Huang - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & President

Conference Call Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

C.J. Muse - Evercore

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Tim Arcuri - UBS

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Raji Gill - Needham

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Matt Ramsay - Cowen

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

William Stein - Truist

Simona Jankowski

Hi, everyone, and welcome to GTC. This is Simona Jankowski, Head of Investor Relations at NVIDIA. I hope you all had a chance to view [indiscernible] this morning. We also published the press releases and calls detailing today's announcement. Over the next hour, we will have an opportunity to unpack and discuss today's event with our CEO, Jensen Huang; and our CFO, Colette Kress, in an open Q&A session with financial analysts.

Before we begin, let me quickly cover our safe harbor statement. During today's discussion, we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financial results and businesses, please refer to our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q and the reports that we may file on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All our statements are made as of today based on information currently available to us. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any such statements. We'll start with a few a brief comments by Jensen, followed by your Q&A session with Jensen and Colette Kress.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.