Royal Bank of Canada: A Defensive Pick Amid This Banking Crisis

Mar. 21, 2023 11:48 PM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY), RY:CA
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
6.93K Followers

Summary

  • Royal Bank of Canada stock has declined the least among the Big 5 Canadian Bank stocks.
  • The stock appears to be fairly valued and offers a safe dividend yield of ~4.1%.
  • Particularly, the bank stock should appeal to risk-averse or conservative investors.
  • We rate it as a buy on dips during this banking crisis, particularly for conservative investors seeking quality and safety.

RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSX:RY:CA) or RBC stock is as blue chip as it gets when it comes to Canadian banks. Among the Big 5 Canadian bank stocks, it has declined the least amid the banking

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

5 broad categories of indicators of G-SIBs

OSFI

fundamental analysis graph of RBC stock based on P/E

F.A.S.T. Graphs

analyst consensus 12-month price target on RBC stock

Yahoo Finance

This article was written by

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
6.93K Followers
I'm primarily a value and dividend investor who has more than 13 years of stock investing experience. After graduating from the University of British Columbia with a BSc in Computer Science, I took university/post-secondary courses in financial markets, finance, financial accounting, and financial planning. I share my findings and ideas on Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, and Sure Dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for informational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.