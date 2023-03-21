Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2023 11:00 PM ETCue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.48K Followers

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Passeri - CEO

Matteo Levisetti - Chief Medical Officer

Ken Pienta - Clinical Advisory

Anish Suri - President and Chief Scientific Officer

Kerri Millar - CFO

Sara Pai - Surgical Oncologist and Director, Translational Head and Neck Cancer Research, Mass General Hospital

Conference Call Participants

Ted Tenthoff - Piper Sandler

Ren Benjamin - JMP Securities

Mark Breidenbach - Oppenheimer

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Cue Biopharma Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Dan Passeri, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Dan Passeri

Yes. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. As a reminder, this conference will be recorded and available on our website for the next 30 days. Also as a reminder, those listening in, just be aware of the webcast, you need to advance the slides as you are listening, and we'll notify you which slide we're on at a given time.

Joining me on today's call is Dr. Matteo Levisetti, our Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Ken Pienta, now in the role as a Clinical Advisory Cue; Dr. Anish Suri, our President and Chief Scientific Officer; and Kerri Millar, Chief Financial Officer.

Also joining us briefly on today's call is Dr. Sara Pai, Surgical Oncologist and Director of Translational Head and Neck Cancer Research at the Mass General Hospital. She is an investigator in our ongoing trial with CUE-101. We'll provide a brief perspective of clinical observations to date. In addition to Dr. Pienta, Dr. Pai has also recently become a clinical adviser to Cue Biopharma helping to define our clinical strategies going forward.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.