Lucid: Underrated Despite Revenue Expectations And Production Ramp

Mar. 22, 2023 12:00 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)1 Comment
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.08K Followers

Summary

  • Lucid Motors expects to grow production ~100% YoY in 2023.
  • Market sentiment has turned against EV companies lately, including Lucid Motors.
  • I still think that patience will be rewarded for long-term-focused investors.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), an electric vehicle manufacturer, has projected a 14K vehicle production volume in 2023, representing a 100% YoY increase. The forecast is conservative, but there is room for improvement if supply-chain uncertainty is reduced throughout the year.

Moving Averages

Moving Averages (Stockcharts.com)

Sales Performance

Sales Performance (Lucid Motors)

Revenue Estimate

Revenue Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.08K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LCID either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.