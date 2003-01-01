Bonhoeffer Capital - Autohellas S.A.: 38% IRR Over The Next Five Years

Mar. 21, 2023 11:20 PM ETAutohellas S.A. (AOHLF)
Summary

  • Autohellas is an automotive rental and distribution group located in Greece and the Balkans.
  • Autohellas has five levers for cash flow growth.
  • Autohellas has below-average net debt/EBITDA versus other European rental firms (such as SIXT) of 1.7 and versus Autohellas’s history.
  • Using a 12% expected growth rate, the resulting current multiple is 33x of normalized earnings, while Autohellas trades at an earnings multiple of 6.5x.
  • If the consolidation thesis plays out over the next five years, then a value of €52 could be realized.

Car keys on purchase documents against the background of a red car

Dmytro Skrypnykov/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

AUTOHELLAS SA (OTCPK:AOHLF)

Autohellas is an automotive rental and distribution group located in Greece and the Balkans (and is in the process of buying Hertz’s rental

The history and projected financial performance for Autohellas is illustrated

valuation

growth framework

comparables and benchmarking

Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Additional disclosure: © Bonhoeffer Capital Management.

Comments

