STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is following through on its business plan, but the stock has become too cheap following the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

Passive income investors will enjoy owning STAG Industrial because the REIT is expanding its portfolio and paying a monthly dividend that has the potential to grow.

STAG Industrial's dividend pay-out ratio is less than 70% of its funds from operations, so the trust has an even lower dividend pay-out ratio than Realty Income Corporation (O), for instance.

Considering the trust's low valuation based on funds from operations, I believe passive income investors have a fantastic opportunity to load up on STAG.

STAG Industrial Offers A Growing Industrial Property-Focused Real Estate Portfolio With Solid Occupancy

STAG Industrial is a well-managed REIT with 111.7 million square feet of industrial real estate in its portfolio. The trust has real estate investments in 41 states, the majority of which are warehouses and distribution facilities leased to eCommerce companies. As of the end of 2022, the portfolio had an occupancy rate of 98.5%, providing the trust with significant cash flow certainty.

Portfolio Overview (STAG Industrial Inc)

STAG Industrial is active in an expanding market that has an estimated size of $1 trillion. The market is highly fragmented, meaning there are a lot of real estate investors that capture small portions of the market.

STAG Industrial estimates that it has a market share of less than 1% of this market opportunity, giving the trust a future lever for portfolio and income growth.

Target Market (STAG Industrial Inc)

STAG Industrial's portfolio is expanding as well. In 2022, the trust paid $467.1 million for 4.7 million square feet, or 26 buildings. The trust relies on acquisitions and funds from operations to expand its portfolio. According to the trust's 2023 guidance, investors can expect $300-700 million in acquisitions in 2023.

2022 Acquisitions (STAG Industrial Inc)

STAG Industrial maintains very high diversification standards even as the portfolio grows. The majority of STAG Industrial's tenants (83%) have annual revenues of more than $100 million, while 59% of the trust's tenant base has annual sales volume in the nine figures. The portfolio is diverse, and the largest tenant, Amazon, accounts for only 3% of STAG Industrial's annual rent.

Diversified Tenant Base (STAG Industrial Inc)

STAG Industrial Is A Solid Yield Play With Robust Dividend Coverage

Aside from diversification, STAG Industrial provides passive income investors with a well-covered monthly dividend. In my opinion, STAG Industrial's excellent dividend coverage is a top reason to buy the stock, and the trust's dividend coverage is even better than Realty Income, which is widely regarded as one of the best-managed real estate investment trusts in the sector.

In the fourth quarter, the industrial REIT earned $0.55 per share in funds from operations but paid out only $0.365 per share. The dividend pay-out ratio in 4Q-22 was 66%, which was consistent with the pay-out ratio for the entire year. In 2022, Realty Income reported a pay-out ratio of approximately 76%.

Dividend (Author Creation Using Company Supplements)

STAG Industrial’s FFO Guidance For 2023

STAG Industrial expects funds from operations to range from $2.22 to $2.26 per share in 2023. The REIT earned $2.21 per share in FFO, so the outlook is likely to be a little bleak. Nonetheless, the trust is expected to achieve robust profitability, and given the recent drop in the stock price, I believe the valuation is quite compelling.

STAG Industrial is currently trading at $32.54, implying an FFO multiple of 14.5x in 2023. STAG Industrial's yield cost passive income investors approximately 16.5x funds from operations at the beginning of February. The 4.9% yield on Realty Income costs investors 15.7x FFO.

2023 Guidance (STAG Industrial Inc)

Why STAG Industrial Could See A Lower Valuation

STAG Industrial is vulnerable to an economic downturn, which could lead to higher occupancy and lower funds from operations growth. Leases in the industrial sector typically have shorter terms than leases in the retail market.

The weighted average lease term at STAG Industrial is 4.7 years, which is less than half of Realty Income's remaining lease term (9.5 years). Shorter average lease terms carry the risk that leases cannot be rolled over, so REITs with lower weighted average lease terms are generally riskier than REITs with longer lease terms.

My Conclusion

Because of the market selloff that occurred following the Silicon Valley Bank crash last week, even industrial REITs that were unaffected by the crisis saw their valuations fall and yields rise.

When the market presents such an opportunity, I'm all for buying and doubling down on quality real estate investment trusts that cover their dividends with FFO. Given that STAG Industrial is now valued at only 14.5x funds from operations, I believe such an opportunity has arrived.