Discover Financial: Enjoy Superior Profitability, While Rate Remains High

Mar. 22, 2023 1:50 AM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
721 Followers

Summary

  • Discover Financial Services provides digital banking and payment services to customers in the US.
  • The company is operating in a highly competitive industry, which is being disrupted by Fintech, but our view is that DFS is doing a great job.
  • Higher rates are earning the business outsized profits, with this forecast to continue. Delinquencies are marginally up, but we are yet to see a net negative impact from this.
  • DFS is far more profitable than its peers and is rewarding investors with buybacks and dividends. Our view is that investors can seriously gain from buying while rates remain high.

Credit Cards

GaryPhoto

Company description:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) provides digital banking and payment services to customers in the US. The business operates through 2 segments, Digital Banking, and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment provides traditional credit services to consumers, such as credit cards, personal loans, etc. The

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Discovery Financial Services loans

DFS Loan book (DFS)

Discover Credit Metrics

Credit Metrics (DFS)

Discover Financial EPS

EPS breakdown (DFS)

Discover financials

DFS Financials (DFS)

Average yield

Average yield (DFS)

Network volume

Network volume (DFS)

Balance sheet

BS efficiency (DFS)

Discovery Seeking Alpha

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Visa Seeking Alpha Mastercard

Discovery (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha Quant Rating

Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
721 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.