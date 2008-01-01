Banking Crisis Roils Credit Markets, Unveiling Opportunities

Mar. 22, 2023 1:51 AM ETKBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, PEX, PSP, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED, BKT, MBSD, MTGP, CMBS, JLS
Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
503 Followers

Summary

  • Across fixed income, the effects on credit markets have been acute.
  • There's some volatility that might be exacerbated around maybe the lower quality end of the housing market as well as the commercial market.
  • The crisis hasn't been averted yet. It's in the process of being averted.

Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

In this special topical video, Senior Vice President - Investment Specialist Katie Klingensmith hosts Portfolio Managers Brian Kloss and Bill Zox in a discussion on recent banking sector troubles and their impact on U.S. and global credit markets.

Across

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
503 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.