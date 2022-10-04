Nina Shatirishvili/iStock via Getty Images

In this analysis of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP), we examined the company's stable revenue growth across all product segments in the past three years. Firstly, we assessed the company's product segment and its overall end-market breakdown. Additionally, we compared its MCU, Analog, and FPGA products with those of its competitors, evaluating their performance and product breadth to determine Microchip's competitive advantage. Finally, we evaluated the company's position in each product market based on its market share.

Product Line (FY) ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023E Average Microcontrollers 2,922 2,818 2,961 3,815 4,609 Growth % - -3.56% 5.08% 28.83% 20.82% 12.79% Analog 1,531 1,511 1,520 1,939 2,186 Growth % - -1.28% 0.58% 27.59% 12.73% 9.90% Other 897 945 958 1,067 1,296 Growth % - 5.39% 1.31% 11.42% 21.49% 9.90% Total Revenue 5,350 5,274 5,438 6,821 8,091 Total Growth -1.4% 3.1% 25.4% 18.6% 11.44% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, the company’s MCU segment is its largest product segment representing 57% of revenue in 2023 based on prorated Q1 to Q3 revenues. On average, the company has a 4-year average growth of 12.8% for its MCU segment, which is higher compared to the overall average growth of 11%. This is followed by analog and other segments which both have an average growth of 9.9% but are fairly in line with its overall average growth of 11.44%.

Revenue by End Market ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Average Industrial (including Aerospace & Defense) 1,473 2,033 2,110 2,230 2,728 Growth % 38% 4% 6% 22% 11% Share of Revenue (%) 37% 38% 40% 41% 40% Data Center & Computing 358.27 802.43 949.36 978.91 1,228 Growth % 124% 18% 3% 25% 16% Share of Revenue (%) 9% 15% 18% 18% 18% Automotive 995.20 962.91 791.13 815.76 1,160 Growth % -3% -18% 3% 42% 9% Share of Revenue (%) 25% 18% 15% 15% 17% Communication 199.04 695.44 738.39 706.99 750.30 Growth % 249% 6% -4% 6% 3% Share of Revenue (%) 5% 13% 14% 13% 11% Consumer 955.39 855.92 685.65 706.99 954.93 Growth % -10% -20% 3% 35% 6% Share of Revenue (%) 24% 16% 13% 13% 14% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, the company’s largest end market is the industrials market which was 40% of revenue and had the second highest average growth rate of 11%. This is followed by the data center which has the highest average growth rate of 16%. We believe this is due to the cloud infrastructure growth at an average of 37.5% in the past years supported by data volume growth of 34% on average in our previous analysis. While its automotive segment has a lower average growth than its industrial and data center segments, the company’s automotive end-market revenue had the highest growth in 2022 at 42%. Overall, its 3 largest end markets accounted for 75% of revenue and had the strongest average growth.

Microcontroller Segment Supported by Product Breadth Advantage

For its largest segment, which is the Microcontroller segment (57% of revenue), we compared the company’s product breadth and performance for its MCU segment in the table below to determine whether it has a competitive advantage.

Overall MCUs Max Frequency Performance (MHz) Bit Size Max RAM ('mb') Number of Products Texas Instruments (TXN) 800 64 5 5,700 Renesas (OTCPK:RNECF) 240 32 2.56 16,036 NXP (NXPI) 528 32 5 9,785 Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) 300 32 2.5 18,527 Microchip (MCHP) 300 32 0.64 24,884 Average 434 38 3 14,986 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table, the company has the lowest max frequency, bit size, and max RAM which indicates its superiority in performance over its competitors. However, the company has the highest number of products highlighting a product breadth advantage for the company’s MCU segment. On the other hand, Texas Instruments has the best performance among competitors in the table with the highest max frequency, bit size and max RAM specs followed by NXP with the second highest max frequency and max RAM but tied in terms of bit size.

Omdia, Khaveen Investments

In terms of market share by Omdia, the company has a lower share than STMicro (STM), Renesas, NXP and Infineon. However, it has gained market share compared to 2019 from 12.4% to 12.6% which we believe is supported by the company’s wide product breadth in MCUs. Though, we believe NXP has the overall advantage in the MCU market as the market leader with the highest share and second-best performance only behind TI.

Analog Segment Has Stronger Competitors

No. of Analog Products per Company Power Management Wireless and RF Thermal Management Total Revenue ($ mln) Revenue per Product ($) Microchip 7,802 340 451 8,593 2,186 254,393 NXP 1,540 957 28 2,525 4,126 1,634,059 STMicro 2,859 316 20 3,195 4,935 1,544,601 Analog Devices 16,766 1,926 241 18,933 15,358 811,176 Texas Instruments 22,150 734 776 23,660 15,360 649,197 Click to enlarge

Source: Mouser Electronics, Khaveen Investments

Moreover, we compared the company’s product breadth for its analog segment in terms of power management, wireless and RF and thermal management products. The company is third behind ADI (ADI) and TI in power management, second last in terms of wireless and RF ahead of STMicro and trails behind TI in thermal management. Overall, it is ranked third in terms of total products behind ADI and TI. Moreover, we calculated the average revenue per product for each company based on their 2022 revenue. From the table, NXP has the highest revenue per product followed by STMicro.

IC Insights, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Whereas in the analog market, the company has gained market share from 1.7% in 2016 to 2.4% in 2022 but is smaller compared to larger players such as TI, ADI, Infineon, STMicro, Skyworks (SWKS), NXP and ON Semi (ON). Overall, we believe Texas Instruments has the overall advantage in the analog market as the market leader and overall leading ranking in overall product breadth supported by power management and thermal management but also noted that ADI had been gaining share.

Superior FPGA Product Breadth Despite Dominated Market

FPGA Performance Number of Logic Elements ('LE') Embedded Memory ('mbit') Number of I/Os (I/O) Data Rate (Gb/s) Number of Transceivers Number of Products Microchip 500,000 33 684 12.7 24 2,646 AMD (Xilinx) 2,851,800 75.9 1,000 32.75 80 2,486 Intel 2,753,000 229 1,160 28.3 96 1,095 Average 2,034,933 113 948 25 67 2,076 Click to enlarge

Source: Mouser Electronics, Khaveen Investments

For its FPGA segment, we compared it with AMD (AMD) (Xilinx) and Intel in terms of performance and products. While Microchip is lower than Intel and AMD in all metrics, it has the highest number of products thus indicating a product breadth advantage.

The Information Network, Khaveen Investments

In the FPGA market, the company is smaller compared to Intel and AMD (Xilinx) which both accounted for 87% of the market. While we determined that Intel and AMD have superior performances for FPGAs over Microchip, we believe its product breadth advantage may support its positioning in the market. Overall, we believe AMD has an edge in the FPGA market as the market leader and performance ranking tied with Intel but greater product breadth than Intel.

Risk: Competition from Larger Players

While the company had increased its share in MCU and the overall Analog market, it is only a small company relative to larger analog companies as discussed above. While we believe its product breadth advantage could support its positioning, its performance disadvantage could limit its growth outlook against larger players such as NXP, ADI and AMD which we believe have the overall advantage in the MCU, analog and FPGA markets, respectively.

Verdict

Product Line (FY) 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Microcontrollers ($ mln) 2,961 3,815 4,609 4,985 5,392 5,883 6,418 Growth (%) 28.83% 20.82% 8.16% 8.16% 8.16% 7.16% Analog ($ mln) 1,520 1,939 2,186 2,345 2,516 2,699 2,869 Growth (%) 27.59% 12.73% 7.28% 7.28% 7.28% 6.28% Other ($ mln) 958 1,067 1,296 1,456 1,620 1,787 1,953 Growth (%) 11.42% 21.49% 12.30% 11.30% 10.30% 9.30% Click to enlarge

Source: Technovio, ReportLinker, Contrive Datum Insights, Khaveen Investments

Khaveen Investments

Microchip has maintained stable growth across its three product segments. The company's largest end markets, including data center, industrial, and automotive, have been the primary drivers of this growth, accounting for 75% of the company's revenue. In addition, Microchip has a product breadth advantage in the MCU and FPGA segments that could support its growth outlook and market positioning. However, the company may face competition from larger players with superior performance advantages. We updated our revenue projections for the company with FY2023 prorated from Q1 to Q3 and from 2024 based on the MCU, analog and FPGA market CAGR but tapered down by 1% per year as a conservative estimate and thus a higher 5-year forward average of 10.6% compared to 5.4% in our previous analysis. Based on a DCF analysis, we rate the company as a Buy with a target price of $96.71.