It is no secret that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is one of my favorite stocks from both investment and writing perspective. In both cases, the story just lends itself. As an investor, I am not only a contrarian but also one working towards income replacement. What better candidate than Altria Group in this endeavor as everyone, including me, knows this industry is constantly (and rightly, perhaps) under regulatory threats and has perhaps seen its best days in the past. But, each time the company sends its quarterly payment on time and each August, the contrarian in me thinks "Told you so".
As a writer, I often find writing about stocks I personally own brings the best and sometimes simple but always powerful arguments into an article. In other words, Altria blends well with my investment and writing styles.
Speaking of my investments and writing blending well, I've written a few times about selling puts on stocks I like and the virtues (and risks) of it. As shown in the image below, I recently sold two contracts of Altria's April 14th, 2023 $44 put on Thursday, March 16th, for a premium of 70 cents per share. Since each contract is worth 100 shares, the total premium I netted here was $140. I paid a 66 cents per contract transaction fee for this and hence the "Cost" column below shows $140 - 2*(.66) = $138.68.
Time decay is in favor of the option seller. That, plus the fact that the stock went up about 1.50% today has pushed the current premium per share on this chain to just 56 cents. That means, for each contract, the put seller is already sitting on $14 in gains. That is by no means earth shattering, nor is the total return in this case of 1.60% should the option expire worthless. But please bear the following in mind:
Please note these points cover my thought process under both scenarios: what if I get assigned at $44 and what if I don't get assigned.
If you believe in a stock, there are multiple ways to make money off of it: buying shares outright, selling puts, selling covered calls to name a few. I happen to do all these with Altria. But at this point, given my existing allocation to the stock and my belief that the stock is undervalued (hence not selling covered calls here), I am more interested in selling puts on red-days with the idea that if I do end up adding more, it will be at a bargain price. If the option expires worthless, I just added more to my Altria returns.
Keep an eye out for the chain above and others like this for undervalued stocks you like. I believe the market will continue providing some nice opportunities to buy good stocks at lower prices with the uncertainties around the Bank situation and Fed policies.
What other strategies do you follow with Altria and other stocks you like? Please leave your comments below.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
