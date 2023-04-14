Mario Tama

It is no secret that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is one of my favorite stocks from both investment and writing perspective. In both cases, the story just lends itself. As an investor, I am not only a contrarian but also one working towards income replacement. What better candidate than Altria Group in this endeavor as everyone, including me, knows this industry is constantly (and rightly, perhaps) under regulatory threats and has perhaps seen its best days in the past. But, each time the company sends its quarterly payment on time and each August, the contrarian in me thinks "Told you so".

As a writer, I often find writing about stocks I personally own brings the best and sometimes simple but always powerful arguments into an article. In other words, Altria blends well with my investment and writing styles.

Speaking of my investments and writing blending well, I've written a few times about selling puts on stocks I like and the virtues (and risks) of it. As shown in the image below, I recently sold two contracts of Altria's April 14th, 2023 $44 put on Thursday, March 16th, for a premium of 70 cents per share. Since each contract is worth 100 shares, the total premium I netted here was $140. I paid a 66 cents per contract transaction fee for this and hence the "Cost" column below shows $140 - 2*(.66) = $138.68.

Altria Option Position (Author's Account)

Time decay is in favor of the option seller. That, plus the fact that the stock went up about 1.50% today has pushed the current premium per share on this chain to just 56 cents. That means, for each contract, the put seller is already sitting on $14 in gains. That is by no means earth shattering, nor is the total return in this case of 1.60% should the option expire worthless. But please bear the following in mind:

The 1.60% return is for a month's time. While easier said than done, being able to repeat this 12 times a year will provide a return of 19% without compounding.

But that is not the only reason why I sold this put. There are many more.

What are those reasons, and why now?

Please note these points cover my thought process under both scenarios: what if I get assigned at $44 and what if I don't get assigned.

With the stock going Ex-dividend this week (Thursday, March 23rd), under "normal" market circumstances, investors tend to buy or at least hold onto their shares to pocket a nice 2% return (based on ~8% annualized dividend). Hence, I was (and still am) fairly confident that the stock would bounce higher and given my large exposure to Altria, I am quite okay with not getting assigned my 200 shares from this options chain.

Thursday, March 23rd also happens to be the company's investor day event. Generally, I don't expect too many big items breaking out from Altria's investor day summits but this time, the company is likely to address the two big shareholder questions: (1) Why should we trust you with NJOY after you let us down at least twice in this area? (2) And what impact, if any, will NJOY have on the area, we investors, trust you the most? In other words, despite its 50+ year dividend growth pedigree, investors will look at Altria to confirm the dividend and even the buybacks are safe. And for the records, I fully expect the company to do the same, which should again stabilize, if not push the stock price up.

Largely due to market weakness and partly due to the gloomy reaction to the NJOY deal, Altria has been in a bit of a downtrend as shown by the Relative Strength Index ("RSI") below. The expected FDA order on vape products did not help the cause either. As a result, the stock was and still is not far from reaching the oversold levels technically. Should the stock trade down to $44 and below, it will be looking extremely oversold.

And finally, to the article's title. I am fully aware that after ex-dividend this week, the stock all of a sudden will appear much closer to my strike price. At $44 (should I get assigned through the option chain above), with my prediction for the new dividend to be $1.00 per share come August, Altria's yield will be crossing 9%. The stock's forward PE as of this writing is at 9. While that reeks of "junk yield", Altria is far from being junk given its dividend coverage and pedigree.

Altria RSI (Stockrsi.com)

Conclusion

If you believe in a stock, there are multiple ways to make money off of it: buying shares outright, selling puts, selling covered calls to name a few. I happen to do all these with Altria. But at this point, given my existing allocation to the stock and my belief that the stock is undervalued (hence not selling covered calls here), I am more interested in selling puts on red-days with the idea that if I do end up adding more, it will be at a bargain price. If the option expires worthless, I just added more to my Altria returns.

Keep an eye out for the chain above and others like this for undervalued stocks you like. I believe the market will continue providing some nice opportunities to buy good stocks at lower prices with the uncertainties around the Bank situation and Fed policies.

What other strategies do you follow with Altria and other stocks you like? Please leave your comments below.