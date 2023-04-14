Altria: The P/E Equals Yield Trade

Mar. 22, 2023 2:40 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)2 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.7K Followers

Summary

  • Despite an already large exposure, it is sometimes tempting to execute certain trades.
  • Getting paid to buy Altria at $44 is one such tempting trade, which I succumbed to.
  • Be mindful of ex-dividend dates when dealing with options.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

It is no secret that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is one of my favorite stocks from both investment and writing perspective. In both cases, the story just lends itself. As an investor, I am not only a contrarian but also one

Altria Option Position

Altria Option Position (Author's Account)

Altria RSI

Altria RSI (Stockrsi.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.7K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.