Dear friends and valued investors,

CTG Fluxion declined by –26.21 percent in 2022, while the S&P 500 turned in a –18.11 percent decline and the 70/30 benchmark –16.40 percent. 2022 was certainly something. Though I’m starting to feel like I say that every year. Many of my grade schoolteachers would likely tell you I was a slow learner. I think I’m proving them right. It’s time to realize that every year is indeed “something.”

One must address everything on a relative basis. I would not have guessed that the bulk of investors and managers I spoke to near the end of last year would respond, “Sheesh, -25 percent. Not bad.” or “You’re only down 20 percent? That’s pretty good.” Indeed, one assesses performance in relation to how they have fared. And I’ve come across only a handful who fared much better1—generally being down between -10 to -20 percent. Of course, short sellers fared well in 2022. Betting against nearly any sector paid off (the clear exception being energy). The winning strategy last year was to close your eyes and pick 100 stocks to short (though such an approach is unlikely to be a profitable in the long run).

A pervasive sentiment took hold in the second half of 2020 through ’21 that markets would perpetually grind higher. That is what they had done, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Investors must now reset expectations. After a decade plus of stellar (domestic) market returns, we are, in a broad sense, returning to reality. Tighter monetary policy and higher discount rates will inhibit what market participants came to know from 2010 to 2021. Over that period, the S&P 500 total return declined only one year: by –4.47 percent in 2018.2 The compound annual growth rate for the period came in north of 15 percent. An insidious belief crept in that such returns should be expected; that stocks always go up.

2022 was the rectification. The average 401(k)— which would most likely be invested in an extremely diversified and balanced manner—was apparently down between –20 and –25 percent, of which accounts greater than $1 million declined by closer to one-third.i And I would bet the2 median equity investor fared much worse. To illustrate just how crazy the year was, Figure 1 shows annual stock and bond returns going back to 2004.3 The x-axis displays bond returns and the y-axis, stock returns. The reader will notice the disparity between 2022 and all other years. Not that a robust correlation exists in other periods, but that 2022 was the only year where both stock and bond delivered negative returns—and not slightly.

A second example: the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 ex-energy fell by –33.0 and –21.7, respectively while highflyers of the past few years were decimated (Figure 2). The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) sunk by nearly –67 percent. Further, a small selection of well-known firms shows the real damage underneath the hood of the market (Figure 3). These firms saw their market cap fall by more than –70 percent in 2022.

Figure 1

(For full version see Appendix.)

Figure 2

ETF Ticker Pct Change S&P 500 ex-energy SPXE –21.74 Nasdaq 100 QQQ –33.07 Ark Innovation ETF ARKK –66.97 Click to enlarge

Figure 3

Methodology

In markets, there will inevitably come a time in when one’s approach doesn’t work. A strategy that works all the time isn’t a strategy. It’s a panacea. The tricky part is determining when and which aspects need to be either ((a)) left alone, ((b)) adapted and improved, or ((c)) tossed out.

What does one do when prices move against them? The ideological value or fundamental investing answer is, “This too shall pass. Swallow the ups and downs.” In the meantime, what if it doesn’t? And how do we know how long or short “the short-term” is? The 1930s and 40s declines weren’t short. Neither was the ‘70s. Dogmatic value investing—with no analysis of broader sentiment or market structure/internals—leads to long periods of drawdown. And that is alright, as long as you are right.

We have been relatively good at buying excellent companies and good prices. WIX and Netflix (NFLX) are two recent examples. Where we need to improve is in identifying or recognizing when to reduce risk (i.e., when to realize the fruits of our labor). In the past with, say, Loral/Telesat (TSAT), Dropbox (DBX), GoDaddy (GDDY), and even META and Amazon (AMZN), in each case we had the opportunity to exit, reduce, or neutralize the position with a satisfactory outcome—or, when our P&L was something to smile about. We did not do so because, as mentioned above, the value investor’s mantra is something akin to “tough it out.” And while there is a whole heck of a lot of truth to that statement— i.e., one cannot avoid all pain—it also doesn’t make sense to do so where you can. In a sense, ignoring the near-term leads to complacency.

My sense is that in 2021 just about all investors, including yours truly, were subtly and imperceptibly lured into Irving Fisher’s 1929 notion of the “permanently high plateau.”iiThat is, even though I warned of inflation and impending higher rates, I unwittingly invested as if markets would persistently grind higher or sideways, and/or quickly recover from any correction, and that our hedging would pay off in the event of a large decline. That subtle sin—not paying heed to conditions and key metrics—was made all the more painful because it was also avoidable.

The most irritating thing was that the prognosis— that is, my assessment of general conditions in late 2021 and early 2022—was spot on, yet investments were positioned towards mediocrity. I told an entrepreneur friend in April 2022 that I was “concerned many start-ups won’t make it through the next year or two. Ability to get financing is falling like a rock… Cost of money is rising. Won’t last forever but will be the case for a bit.” While recognizing how out of whack so much of the market was (much of which began falling in the second half of 2021), I deemed our holdings were more attractively priced and would hold up better.

Looking back, we’ve done relatively well in most markets when we focused on a valuation discipline. That is, when we consistently checked and re-checked the value of our holdings and potential holdings based on the fundamentals, which cannot disregard the macro picture. However, during 2021 and 2022, valuation didn’t matter all that much in terms of market behavior. In the former, things rose to astronomical heights. In the latter, everything fell in unison. In such cases it is easy to lose said discipline; to get lulled into building bad habits, or getting out of good ones. My aim this year is to get it back, with some improvements, and to avoid allowing the methods to falter in the future.

Markets & Rates

“IthinkAmericaneedsverygooddomesticpolicyto improvethegrowthoftheeconomy…increasethe supplyside…TheFed’sjobwouldbeeasierifwehad very rational, thoughtful economic policy.”iii - Jamie Dimon

So far this year economic conditions have remained surprisingly robust. The Fed will likely have to hike rates more than was recently expected (e.g., another 75-100 total bps vs. 25-50 bps). Consumer spending has held up in the midst of higher prices. The narrative has been that while savings are declining from record highs, the consumer is still strong. Implied within is an assumption of linear deterioration. I would posit rather that the abating of savings is, or is soon to be,careening towards a collision (with reality). For reasons laid in the following, we have begun aggressively transitioning assets to short-term treasuries yielding nearly five percent, which are now our largest position at more than 20 percent of the portfolio.

Figure 4

After the meteoric pandemic-era, stimulus inflamed surge, U.S. personal savings has suffered a monumental collapse (Figure 4). Over the last year or so credit card debt has spiked, surpassing growth in median household income over a ten-year period (Figure 5). That is, consumers are using unsustainably high interest debt to fuel newly acquired habitual spending. All of this points to an increasingly stretched consumer. Remember Parkinson’s Law: “A luxury, once enjoyed, becomes a necessity.” Having become accustomed to the capacity to engage in certain spending behaviors, consumers are not keen to give them up.

In line with the shift in the savings rate, commercial bank deposits skyrocketed in 2020. Now the descent has begun, both in absolute terms and relative to total household debt (Figure 6). Year-end 2022 total US credit card debt came in at nearly one trillion USD.4

Figure 5

Figure 6

Figure 7

There is reason to be more cautious now. Valuations, as many have been saying, need to come down. Morgan Stanley says they’re the most expensive since 2007.5 Given the 2-year treasury is more than 2 ½ percent higher than the S&P’s dividend yield (Figure 7), I’d have to agree.

In Other News

In 2002, the late John Templeton gave an excellent interview where he was asked about the recent collapse of trust in society and the pervasive feeling that things were worse than they’d ever been. His response:

“You introduce a very fundamental question and that is, drama is now worldwide. Before televisions, before telephones you didn’t hear about the shocking things that were going on all over the world. Now… you hear about it instantaneously and that has brainwashed peopled into thinking that there is more dishonesty than ever. But if you check back into the facts there’s probably a smaller degree of dishonesty than ever before in world history.”iv

As bad as things seem—and in many ways they are—living standards are higher than they have ever been. People have less to worry about, yet we are told they worry more. When we hear anxiety is at record levels, let us consider this may be because anxiety wasn’t measured on such a large scale in the past. Throughout the course of human history few have cared about the trials and tribulations of the plebs.

I’m reminded of the old country singer Roger Miller’s quip: “Some people walk in the rain. Others just get wet.” It’s not a question of if the rain will come, but if you can keep on when it does.

All the best,

B. Chase Chandler, Founder & Chief Investment Officer

Appendix: FIGURE 1

