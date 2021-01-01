Uber Technologies Is A Buy. Lyft Not So Much

Mar. 22, 2023 3:14 AM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT), UBER
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.19K Followers

Summary

  • Uber's management team is likely more competent than its counterpart at Lyft.
  • Uber's mobility division growth rate far surpassed Lyft's growth rate during the pandemic.
  • Today, Uber is receiving a valuation premium compared to Lyft, but I believe this is justified as Uber is growing faster and more diversified.

Mobile app Uber on a Apple iPhone XR

5./15 WEST

Introduction

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is uniquely positioned to benefit in the ride-hailing market in the coming years. The company's management team has excelled at setting up the company for a better future than its main U.S. competitor, Lyft (

Uber's Customer and Driver Numbers

Uber

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.19K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UBER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.