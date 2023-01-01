Arthur J. Gallagher: Expecting A Strong FY23

Mar. 22, 2023 3:24 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
190 Followers

Summary

  • Management believes that the current favorable P&C conditions will persist throughout the year.
  • Brokerage is expected to grow organically by 7% to 9% in 2023, with risk management growing 10%, and management has maintained margin guidance.
  • Given the company's solid management, bright FY23 outlook, and reasonable valuation, I am giving AJG stock a buy recommendation.
Customer shaking hands with car salesman buying a car

FG Trade

Investment thesis

During its Investor day in March 2023, Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) expressed optimism about the company's prospects and the industry as a whole. U.S. Retail Property & Casualty [P&C] Renewal Premiums were up 8% in the first two months of 1Q23. Positively, management believes that the

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
190 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.