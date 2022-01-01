Horizon Technology: Don't Miss This 12.3% BDC Yield On The Drop

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.1K Followers

Summary

  • Horizon Technology Finance and other VC-focused BDCs have suffered valuation pressure after Silicon Valley Bank’s failure more than a week ago.
  • The BDC’s portfolio is well-performing and HRZN covered its dividend pay-out with net investment income in 2022.
  • HRZN is now available at a 6% discount to net asset value.

Hands holding up columns of bar graph

We Are

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN), like other venture capital-focused business development companies, has taken a beating in the last week. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which also had a venture capital focus, was the catalyst for the selloff in these niche

Well Diversified Portfolio

Well Diversified Portfolio (Horizon Technology Finance Corp)

Debt Investments

Debt Investments (Horizon Technology Finance Corp)

Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights (Horizon Technology Finance Corp)

Monthly Dividends

Monthly Dividends (Horizon Technology Finance Corp)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.1K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HRZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.